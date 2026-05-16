India Cements UAE Ties Amid West Asia Crisis

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, during his talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as both sides signed agreements to firm up strategic collaborations in the areas of energy, defence and technology.

The UAE has also announced investments worth USD 5 billion in India, Modi said.

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The Modi-Al Nahyan meeting took place shortly after the prime minister landed in the Gulf nation in the first leg of his five-nation tour that also includes four European countries.

The UAE was a roughly two-and-a-half-hour stopover for the prime minister, following which he left for the Netherlands.

“We condemn the attacks on the UAE,” Modi said in his opening remarks in the meeting with the UAE leader.

The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has been at the receiving end of Iranian strikes during the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran that started on February 28.

Modi further said,“The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable” but“the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy.”

The prime minister highlighted how the impact of the West Asian conflict is being felt globally, adding:“India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia.”

During the meeting, the two leaders inked strategic collaborations in broadly seven areas.

“This UAE visit also saw the conclusion of key agreements across vital areas such as energy, defence, infrastructure, shipping and advanced technology, giving fresh impetus to the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi said on social media.

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“In another important development, UAE announced investments worth USD 5 billion in India. This will further deepen economic ties,” he said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited – a public sector company responsible for maintaining the country's strategic petroleum reserves – has signed a deal with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co aimed at“strategic collaboration”.

It is aimed at energy security,“enhancing India's petroleum reserves and potential cooperation on Liquid Natural Gas and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facilities,” it said.

The two leaders also signed a strategic collaboration pact in LPG, aimed at long term supply of the most widely used cooking fuel in India, economic stability and energy partnership.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has heightened concerns in India over potential disruptions to crude oil and gas supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for the country's energy imports.

They also signed a framework for strategic defence partnership aimed at strengthening defence industrial collaboration, boosting innovation and sharing of technology, and strengthening national and regional security, the MEA said.

The fourth collaboration concerns the setting up of a ship repair centre in Gujarat's Vadinar and to boost ports and coastal infrastructure, while the fifth one concerns an arrangement on skill development in ship repair, the ministry said.

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The sixth one is about setting up a supercomputer cluster to bolster India's AI ambitions and the seventh one is a USD 5 billion investment commitment to create stronger markets and more jobs.“It underscores UAE's sustained commitment to India's development and growth story,” the MEA said.

Friday's discussions also revolved around the blue economy, technology including fintech, defence and people-to-people ties among others.

All of these were wrapped up in around two and and a half hours.

While leaving, Modi said:“Concluding a short but highly productive visit to the UAE. Held extensive discussions with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on ways to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I am confident that the outcomes of this visit will further strengthen our friendship and contribute to growth and prosperity.”

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi was received at the airport in Abu Dhabi by Al Nahyan, reflecting the importance of the visit. The Indian leader was also accorded a guard of honour. In a special gesture, his aircraft was escorted by military jets of the UAE.

The visit coincided with widening differences among Gulf powers over oil production policies, the Strait of Hormuz blockade and regional alignments involving Israel and Iran. The changing geopolitical dynamics in West Asia – increasingly shaped by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iran – have added fresh complexity to India's strategic and diplomatic calculations in the region.

Following the UAE leg of the tour, Modi will travel to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy for meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including trade, technology, investment and green transition initiatives.