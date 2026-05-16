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flynas Adds Rome, Munich, and Budapest to Its Summer 2026 Destinations Across a Network of 25 Global Routes
(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) •Direct flights from Riyadh and both Podgorica and the Maldives resume as part of the summer destinations.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – May 14, 2026: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, has announced the launch of new direct flights to Rome, Munich, and Budapest, alongside the resumption of its direct flights between Riyadh and Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, in addition to the Maldives, as part of its Summer 2026 destinations network, which includes more than 25 international destinations worldwide.
Flights to the new and resumed destinations are scheduled to begin on June 24, with tickets available through all flynas booking channels. It will include three weekly direct flights from Riyadh to Rome, Munich, Budapest, Podgorica, and the Maldives.
The launch of new destinations and the resumption of seasonal flights are part of flynas' strategy for growth and network expansion while offering its guests diverse travel options and direct access to some of the world's top tourism destinations.
flynas' Summer 2026 destinations network spans Africa, Europe, and Asia. It includes Milan, Krakow, Geneva, Rize, Moscow, Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, Trabzon, Batumi, Baku, Salalah, Tbilisi, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheik, El Alamein, Sohag, Sarajevo, Salzburg, Tirana, Vienna, and Prague, in addition to the new destinations of Rome, Munich, and Budapest, as well as Podgorica and the Maldives.
Summer 2026 destinations flights will operate through flynas's four operational hubs in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah, further offering its guests more travel options during the summer season and aligning with Vision 2030's goals to enhance international air connectivity.
flynas, the best LCC in the Middle East and a leading low-cost airline worldwide, is the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). It operates 156 routes to more than 80 domestic and international destinations in 38 countries with more than 2,000 weekly flights. It has flown 110 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.
Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – May 14, 2026: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, has announced the launch of new direct flights to Rome, Munich, and Budapest, alongside the resumption of its direct flights between Riyadh and Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, in addition to the Maldives, as part of its Summer 2026 destinations network, which includes more than 25 international destinations worldwide.
Flights to the new and resumed destinations are scheduled to begin on June 24, with tickets available through all flynas booking channels. It will include three weekly direct flights from Riyadh to Rome, Munich, Budapest, Podgorica, and the Maldives.
The launch of new destinations and the resumption of seasonal flights are part of flynas' strategy for growth and network expansion while offering its guests diverse travel options and direct access to some of the world's top tourism destinations.
flynas' Summer 2026 destinations network spans Africa, Europe, and Asia. It includes Milan, Krakow, Geneva, Rize, Moscow, Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, Trabzon, Batumi, Baku, Salalah, Tbilisi, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheik, El Alamein, Sohag, Sarajevo, Salzburg, Tirana, Vienna, and Prague, in addition to the new destinations of Rome, Munich, and Budapest, as well as Podgorica and the Maldives.
Summer 2026 destinations flights will operate through flynas's four operational hubs in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah, further offering its guests more travel options during the summer season and aligning with Vision 2030's goals to enhance international air connectivity.
flynas, the best LCC in the Middle East and a leading low-cost airline worldwide, is the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). It operates 156 routes to more than 80 domestic and international destinations in 38 countries with more than 2,000 weekly flights. It has flown 110 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.
Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.
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