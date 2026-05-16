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HMH Managed Hotels & Resorts Unveils Exclusive Eid Al Adha 2026 Staycation Experiences Across the UAE
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) In celebration of Eid Al Adha, Hospitality Management Holdings (HMH) has announced a series of exclusive staycation packages across its premier UAE destinations, inviting residents and travellers to embrace the spirit of togetherness through thoughtfully curated hospitality experiences. From the serene beachfronts of the Northern Emirates to the vibrant urban landscape of Dubai, the collection offers distinct ways to celebrate one of the region’s most cherished occasions.
The seasonal offerings reflect HMH’s commitment to delivering exceptional value while maintaining the high standards of Arabian hospitality across its diverse portfolio of properties. From the contemporary urban atmosphere of ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan to the tranquil beachfront resorts in the Northern Emirates, the group has designed experiences tailored to families, couples, and travellers seeking memorable Eid escapes.
Heritage and Coastal Elegance in Ajman and Sharjah
For a relaxing seaside getaway, you can choose between the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel starting from AED 600 or the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah starting from AED 550. Both locations are offering tax-inclusive packages that feature a daily buffet breakfast and festive Eid lunches. Guests can also enjoy additional perks, such as 50% discounts on spa treatments and 25% savings on both water sports and dining experiences.
To further immerse guests in the festive atmosphere, both properties will host a vibrant programme of traditional activities, including live Luqaimat stations, intricate Henna artistry, and dedicated entertainment experiences designed for children and families.
These experiences have been carefully curated to reflect the traditions and celebratory spirit associated with Eid Al Adha while showcasing the renowned warmth and hospitality that distinguish the Northern Emirates.
Vibrant Urban Escapes at ECOS Dubai Hotel
In Dubai, ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan is launching its “Eid Vibe Stay” campaign, tailored for guests seeking a contemporary city escape. Strategically located near Dubai’s major attractions and lifestyle destinations, the hotel offers a stylish and accessible hospitality experience designed for modern families and GCC travellers.
The campaign includes a 30% discount on the Best Available Rate and across food and beverage outlets. Guests can also benefit from early check-in starting at 10:00 AM and late check-out until 4:00 PM, in addition to complimentary stays for children under the age of six.
Booking Information
These exclusive Eid Al Adha promotions are available for stays between 22 May and 31 May 2026. Due to anticipated demand during the holiday period, early booking is recommended to secure these seasonal offers and benefits.
The seasonal offerings reflect HMH’s commitment to delivering exceptional value while maintaining the high standards of Arabian hospitality across its diverse portfolio of properties. From the contemporary urban atmosphere of ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan to the tranquil beachfront resorts in the Northern Emirates, the group has designed experiences tailored to families, couples, and travellers seeking memorable Eid escapes.
Heritage and Coastal Elegance in Ajman and Sharjah
For a relaxing seaside getaway, you can choose between the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel starting from AED 600 or the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah starting from AED 550. Both locations are offering tax-inclusive packages that feature a daily buffet breakfast and festive Eid lunches. Guests can also enjoy additional perks, such as 50% discounts on spa treatments and 25% savings on both water sports and dining experiences.
To further immerse guests in the festive atmosphere, both properties will host a vibrant programme of traditional activities, including live Luqaimat stations, intricate Henna artistry, and dedicated entertainment experiences designed for children and families.
These experiences have been carefully curated to reflect the traditions and celebratory spirit associated with Eid Al Adha while showcasing the renowned warmth and hospitality that distinguish the Northern Emirates.
Vibrant Urban Escapes at ECOS Dubai Hotel
In Dubai, ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan is launching its “Eid Vibe Stay” campaign, tailored for guests seeking a contemporary city escape. Strategically located near Dubai’s major attractions and lifestyle destinations, the hotel offers a stylish and accessible hospitality experience designed for modern families and GCC travellers.
The campaign includes a 30% discount on the Best Available Rate and across food and beverage outlets. Guests can also benefit from early check-in starting at 10:00 AM and late check-out until 4:00 PM, in addition to complimentary stays for children under the age of six.
Booking Information
These exclusive Eid Al Adha promotions are available for stays between 22 May and 31 May 2026. Due to anticipated demand during the holiday period, early booking is recommended to secure these seasonal offers and benefits.
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