403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sony Unveils the FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS G Master™
(MENAFN- Atteline) Super-telephoto zoom with constant F4.5 aperture, autofocus up to 3x faster1,2, and outstanding mobility
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2026 — Sony introduces the FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS, the newest addition to its flagship G Master™ lens series for full-frame Alpha™ E-mount cameras. Covering a 100-400 mm focal range with a constant F4.5 aperture, the lens delivers the exceptional resolution and bokeh that define the G Master series, high-precision autofocus (AF) up to approximately 3x faster1,2 than the FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS. Weighing approximately 65 oz. (1,840 g) with an internal zoom structure, its stable weight balance offers highly mobile shooting capabilities. The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS gives wildlife, birding, sports, and photojournalism creators the speed, reach, and image quality to capture decisive moments in any environment, expanding their creative possibilities.
"Our creators want super-telephoto reach with G Master optical quality in a body light enough to shoot handheld all day. The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS delivers constant F4.5 aperture, dramatically faster autofocus, and a build that keeps up with the user’s instincts, whether tracking a bird in flight or working the sideline at a championship match," said Jason Rego, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony Middle East and Africa.
Uncompromising G Master Optics
•Resolves fine detail across the full 100-400 mm zoom range, even wide open at F4.5
•Optical design featuring newly developed ED XA (Extra-low Dispersion extreme aspherical), XA (extreme aspherical), two Super ED (extra-low Dispersion), and three ED glass elements, effectively controlling multiple aberrations including chromatic and spherical aberration to achieve exceptional resolution from center to edge across the entire zoom range
•Nano AR Coating II reduces ghosting and flare for high-contrast results in backlit conditions
•11-blade circular aperture with precision spherical aberration control produces the signature G Master bokeh
•Constant F4.5 maximum aperture eliminates exposure shifts while zooming
•Compatible with optional teleconverters3 for focal lengths up to 800 mm or 1,200 mm in APS-C mode4
Autofocus That Keeps Pace with the Action
•Four custom-optimized XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors, a floating focus mechanism, and the latest AF algorithms deliver AF speeds up to 3x faster1,2 with approximately 50 % improved subject tracking2
•Fully compatible with Alpha 9 III continuous shooting at up to 120 fps5 with AF/AE tracking
Lightweight Build, Exceptional Mobility
•Combining the latest optical design, mechanical engineering with lightweight yet robust magnesium alloy barrel components, and high-efficiency, high-thrust XD Linear Motors, the lens achieves a lightweight and robust body at approximately 65 oz. (1,840 g)
•Inner-zoom design maintains constant length and stable center of gravity throughout the zoom range for precise framing adjustments without shifting balance
Professional-Grade Control and Reliability
•Built-in stabilization supports Active Mode and coordinates internal stabilization control on compatible bodies
•Supports the camera body''s breathing compensation6, correcting angle-of-view shifts during focus adjustments in video recording
•Four focus hold buttons7 and a dedicated function ring for intuitive, personalized operation in the field
•Dust and moisture resistant design8 with fluorine front-element coating maintains reliable performance in challenging conditions
Availability
The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS will be available from July 2026
The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS product video can be viewed here:
For more information, visit:
Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS and Sony''s other imaging products can be found at , a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.
###
About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
Darshini Makadia
Ruder Finn Atteline
Email: ...
Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
Email:...
Notes:
1 Compared to the FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS.
2 When mounted on the Alpha 9 III. Compared to the FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS. Based on Sony test conditions.
3 Compatible with 1.4x Teleconverter (SEL14TC) and 2x Teleconverter (SEL20TC).
4 With 2x Teleconverter (SEL20TC) attached.
5 Based on Sony test conditions. Continuous shooting speed may decrease depending on shooting conditions. When focus mode is set to AF-C, continuous shooting speed varies depending on the lens attached. Please check the lens compatibility information support page for details.
6 Please refer to support information for compatible cameras. When this function is set to [On], angle of view and image quality may change slightly. Depending on the lens, compensation may not be fully effective even when this function is set to [On].
7 Assignable functions vary depending on the camera used. Please refer to support information for compatible cameras for details.
8 The lens is designed with dust and moisture resistance in mind but is not completely sealed against dust or water droplets.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2026 — Sony introduces the FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS, the newest addition to its flagship G Master™ lens series for full-frame Alpha™ E-mount cameras. Covering a 100-400 mm focal range with a constant F4.5 aperture, the lens delivers the exceptional resolution and bokeh that define the G Master series, high-precision autofocus (AF) up to approximately 3x faster1,2 than the FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS. Weighing approximately 65 oz. (1,840 g) with an internal zoom structure, its stable weight balance offers highly mobile shooting capabilities. The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS gives wildlife, birding, sports, and photojournalism creators the speed, reach, and image quality to capture decisive moments in any environment, expanding their creative possibilities.
"Our creators want super-telephoto reach with G Master optical quality in a body light enough to shoot handheld all day. The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS delivers constant F4.5 aperture, dramatically faster autofocus, and a build that keeps up with the user’s instincts, whether tracking a bird in flight or working the sideline at a championship match," said Jason Rego, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony Middle East and Africa.
Uncompromising G Master Optics
•Resolves fine detail across the full 100-400 mm zoom range, even wide open at F4.5
•Optical design featuring newly developed ED XA (Extra-low Dispersion extreme aspherical), XA (extreme aspherical), two Super ED (extra-low Dispersion), and three ED glass elements, effectively controlling multiple aberrations including chromatic and spherical aberration to achieve exceptional resolution from center to edge across the entire zoom range
•Nano AR Coating II reduces ghosting and flare for high-contrast results in backlit conditions
•11-blade circular aperture with precision spherical aberration control produces the signature G Master bokeh
•Constant F4.5 maximum aperture eliminates exposure shifts while zooming
•Compatible with optional teleconverters3 for focal lengths up to 800 mm or 1,200 mm in APS-C mode4
Autofocus That Keeps Pace with the Action
•Four custom-optimized XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors, a floating focus mechanism, and the latest AF algorithms deliver AF speeds up to 3x faster1,2 with approximately 50 % improved subject tracking2
•Fully compatible with Alpha 9 III continuous shooting at up to 120 fps5 with AF/AE tracking
Lightweight Build, Exceptional Mobility
•Combining the latest optical design, mechanical engineering with lightweight yet robust magnesium alloy barrel components, and high-efficiency, high-thrust XD Linear Motors, the lens achieves a lightweight and robust body at approximately 65 oz. (1,840 g)
•Inner-zoom design maintains constant length and stable center of gravity throughout the zoom range for precise framing adjustments without shifting balance
Professional-Grade Control and Reliability
•Built-in stabilization supports Active Mode and coordinates internal stabilization control on compatible bodies
•Supports the camera body''s breathing compensation6, correcting angle-of-view shifts during focus adjustments in video recording
•Four focus hold buttons7 and a dedicated function ring for intuitive, personalized operation in the field
•Dust and moisture resistant design8 with fluorine front-element coating maintains reliable performance in challenging conditions
Availability
The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS will be available from July 2026
The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS product video can be viewed here:
For more information, visit:
Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS and Sony''s other imaging products can be found at , a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.
###
About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
Darshini Makadia
Ruder Finn Atteline
Email: ...
Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
Email:...
Notes:
1 Compared to the FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS.
2 When mounted on the Alpha 9 III. Compared to the FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS. Based on Sony test conditions.
3 Compatible with 1.4x Teleconverter (SEL14TC) and 2x Teleconverter (SEL20TC).
4 With 2x Teleconverter (SEL20TC) attached.
5 Based on Sony test conditions. Continuous shooting speed may decrease depending on shooting conditions. When focus mode is set to AF-C, continuous shooting speed varies depending on the lens attached. Please check the lens compatibility information support page for details.
6 Please refer to support information for compatible cameras. When this function is set to [On], angle of view and image quality may change slightly. Depending on the lens, compensation may not be fully effective even when this function is set to [On].
7 Assignable functions vary depending on the camera used. Please refer to support information for compatible cameras for details.
8 The lens is designed with dust and moisture resistance in mind but is not completely sealed against dust or water droplets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment