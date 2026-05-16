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Bestselling Author Randy Kay Announces New Book, HEAVEN ENCOUNTERS, the Most Comprehensive Collection of Near-Death Testimonies Assembled
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Bestselling Author Randy Kay Announces New Book, HEAVEN ENCOUNTERS, the Most Comprehensive Collection of Near-Death Testimonies Assembled
HEAVEN ENCOUNTERS Answers Questions Surrounding What Happens After One Dies and Lays Out the Gospel So All Can Experience the Hope of Heaven
A Pew Research Study shows that three-quarters of American adults believe in heaven. The curiosity surrounding heaven, what happens when one dies, and whether we will see loved ones who have gone on before, comes as no surprise.
Randy Kay, bestselling author and founder of Randy Kay Ministries, is a former agnostic who, through his own near death experience, encountered Jesus and has now dedicated his life and ministry to sharing the testimonies of others who have also experienced Jesus and heaven. With more than 362K followers on social media, the 600+ interviews of carefully vetted stories he’s conducted connect with people across the spectrum—from those who believe in the hope of heaven, to skeptics.
In his latest release, Heaven Encounters (Charisma House, May 26, 2026), Randy shares the enlightening collection of 140 near-death experiences shared by people from all walks of life―atheists, addicts, pastors, cult survivors, and children―each one radically transformed after encountering the living Christ in the afterlife.
“This book is a collection of the most compelling, verified, and transformative near-death experiences (NDEs) ever assembled in print,” writes Randy Kay. “Every story in this collection has been carefully researched and weighed against both biblical truth and consistent patterns that emerge from authentic NDEs. We have spoken with medical professionals who attended to these individuals, observed the lasting transformation in the lives of those who shared their experience with us.”
Heaven Encounters represents the culmination of Randy's journey from pharmaceutical executive to heaven's ambassador, offering readers the most comprehensive collection of near-death testimonies ever assembled by someone who has personally made the journey to eternity and back. His writings don't just describe heaven―they carry the authenticity of someone who has breathed its air, walked its streets, and felt its overwhelming love firsthand.
Randy says, "I don't write about heaven as a theologian studying doctrine or a researcher analyzing data―I write as someone who has been there, who has seen its glory, and who has returned with an unshakeable certainty that death is not the end but the beginning of our greatest adventure."
Heaven Encounters is truly a book for everyone. These stories unveil the love, justice, and eternal hope of Jesus in ways that comfort the grieving, equip the curious, and awaken the spiritually hungry. If you’ve ever wondered…
•What happens when I die?
•Does heaven really exist?
•Does hell exist?
•Will I see my pets in heaven?
•Are my deceased loved ones safe?
This book is for you.
Heaven Encounters is a definitive reminder that time is short, heaven and hell are real, and we need Jesus. Readers will walk away feeling encouraged, comforted, challenged, and emboldened to share the Gospel of Jesus to all.
“It is very likely that you will not be the same person after reading this book. When confronted with our own mortality, it is difficult to remain neutral. The options are clear: heaven or hell. There is no fence to sit on.” - Don Piper, New York Times Bestselling Author of 90 Minutes in Heaven
“As someone who has seen the other side and lived to tell the story, I am so honored to be included among so many powerful testimonies in the book Heaven Encounters. The biblical accuracy and depth woven throughout are astounding. I pray that you would not read this like any other book. Through these chapters, I know you will have a personal encounter with Him. –Gabe Poirot, Author of the New York Times Bestseller 18 Days in Heaven and YouTuber
Heaven Encounters: 140 Near-Death Experiences Revealing the Afterlife is available for pre-order on Amazon.
Connect with the author on his website at
HEAVEN ENCOUNTERS Answers Questions Surrounding What Happens After One Dies and Lays Out the Gospel So All Can Experience the Hope of Heaven
A Pew Research Study shows that three-quarters of American adults believe in heaven. The curiosity surrounding heaven, what happens when one dies, and whether we will see loved ones who have gone on before, comes as no surprise.
Randy Kay, bestselling author and founder of Randy Kay Ministries, is a former agnostic who, through his own near death experience, encountered Jesus and has now dedicated his life and ministry to sharing the testimonies of others who have also experienced Jesus and heaven. With more than 362K followers on social media, the 600+ interviews of carefully vetted stories he’s conducted connect with people across the spectrum—from those who believe in the hope of heaven, to skeptics.
In his latest release, Heaven Encounters (Charisma House, May 26, 2026), Randy shares the enlightening collection of 140 near-death experiences shared by people from all walks of life―atheists, addicts, pastors, cult survivors, and children―each one radically transformed after encountering the living Christ in the afterlife.
“This book is a collection of the most compelling, verified, and transformative near-death experiences (NDEs) ever assembled in print,” writes Randy Kay. “Every story in this collection has been carefully researched and weighed against both biblical truth and consistent patterns that emerge from authentic NDEs. We have spoken with medical professionals who attended to these individuals, observed the lasting transformation in the lives of those who shared their experience with us.”
Heaven Encounters represents the culmination of Randy's journey from pharmaceutical executive to heaven's ambassador, offering readers the most comprehensive collection of near-death testimonies ever assembled by someone who has personally made the journey to eternity and back. His writings don't just describe heaven―they carry the authenticity of someone who has breathed its air, walked its streets, and felt its overwhelming love firsthand.
Randy says, "I don't write about heaven as a theologian studying doctrine or a researcher analyzing data―I write as someone who has been there, who has seen its glory, and who has returned with an unshakeable certainty that death is not the end but the beginning of our greatest adventure."
Heaven Encounters is truly a book for everyone. These stories unveil the love, justice, and eternal hope of Jesus in ways that comfort the grieving, equip the curious, and awaken the spiritually hungry. If you’ve ever wondered…
•What happens when I die?
•Does heaven really exist?
•Does hell exist?
•Will I see my pets in heaven?
•Are my deceased loved ones safe?
This book is for you.
Heaven Encounters is a definitive reminder that time is short, heaven and hell are real, and we need Jesus. Readers will walk away feeling encouraged, comforted, challenged, and emboldened to share the Gospel of Jesus to all.
“It is very likely that you will not be the same person after reading this book. When confronted with our own mortality, it is difficult to remain neutral. The options are clear: heaven or hell. There is no fence to sit on.” - Don Piper, New York Times Bestselling Author of 90 Minutes in Heaven
“As someone who has seen the other side and lived to tell the story, I am so honored to be included among so many powerful testimonies in the book Heaven Encounters. The biblical accuracy and depth woven throughout are astounding. I pray that you would not read this like any other book. Through these chapters, I know you will have a personal encounter with Him. –Gabe Poirot, Author of the New York Times Bestseller 18 Days in Heaven and YouTuber
Heaven Encounters: 140 Near-Death Experiences Revealing the Afterlife is available for pre-order on Amazon.
Connect with the author on his website at
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