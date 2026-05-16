'We Can Afford It': Techie Couple's Rs 1.7 Crore Flat Dilemma Amid Layoffs Sparks Huge Debate

A Reddit post by a dual-income tech couple struggling to decide whether to buy a ₹1.7 crore flat amid ongoing IT layoffs has struck a chord with thousands online. The couple, both software developers with more than a decade of experience, said they are financially capable of handling the down payment and monthly EMIs, but fear around job uncertainty is stopping them from taking the final step.

The viral discussion reflects a growing trend among tech professionals in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon, where rising property prices and fears of layoffs are making many reconsider long-term home loans.

'We Can Afford It, But We're Nervous'

In the Reddit post, the techie wrote,“Me and my husband are currently confused about whether buying a flat right now is a good decision or not.” The user explained that both work at product-based IT companies and have around 10–11 years of experience each.

The couple revealed that the property they are considering costs around ₹1.6–1.7 crore, but additional registration and interior expenses could push the total cost close to ₹2 crore.

“Financially, we can manage the down payment and EMI, but with all the recent layoffs and uncertainty in the tech industry, we are feeling very anxious about committing to such a huge loan,” the post stated.

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Social Media Divided Over Big Home Loans

The post triggered intense debate online, with many users advising caution in the current market.

One Redditor commented,“If you can pay at least 60-70% as down payment, then go ahead.” Another warned that“huge EMIs” could become risky as AI and automation continue reshaping the tech industry.

Another widely shared response suggested buyers should ensure that“EMI remains manageable on a single income” and maintain at least 12 months of emergency savings before taking a large loan.

AI Layoff Fears Changing Real Estate Decisions

The conversation comes at a time when concerns around AI-led layoffs and hiring slowdowns are already impacting India's tech-driven housing markets. Several recent online discussions have shown first-time homebuyers delaying purchases because of fears surrounding job stability and long-term EMI commitments.

A separate Reddit discussion even claimed that“the monthly EMI becomes a nightmare when salary disappears,” highlighting how layoffs are changing attitudes toward expensive real estate purchases among IT professionals.

Rising Property Prices Add To Anxiety

The viral post has once again highlighted how difficult homeownership has become even for high-earning professionals in India's biggest tech hubs. With property prices touching ₹2 crore in several urban areas, many salaried buyers are now questioning whether taking on massive long-term debt is financially wise in an uncertain job market.

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