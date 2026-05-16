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$200 Million in Savings: AI Translation Becomes a Measurable ROI Case Study
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) As global organizations and government agencies continue to ramp up investment in AI, the ability to demonstrate return on investment in real operational terms is emerging as a consistent challenge across sectors. While adoption is accelerating, many organizations are still struggling to translate usage into measurable financial outcomes.
Wordly, the pioneer in live AI translation and captioning for events and meetings, today announced that its platform has generated more than $200 million in customer savings since its launch in 2019. This milestone positions the company as one of the clearest early signals that applied AI is moving from experimentation to measurable financial impact.
“The gap between widespread AI adoption and the ability to demonstrate measurable financial outcomes is becoming a key point of pressure for decision-makers evaluating AI programs,” said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder & CEO of Wordly. “Organizations aren’t just asking whether AI works, they’re asking where it delivers tangible results. In settings where communication spans multiple languages, replacing costly traditional processes with scalable, real-time AI is translating directly into meaningful cost savings and operational efficiency.”
From AI Adoption to Financial Accountability
As AI moves from pilots to real-world operations, organizations are increasingly focused on quantifying impact in financial terms rather than productivity gains alone. That shift is driving demand for tools that translate usage directly into cost savings.
The Wordly ROI Calculator allows organizations to compare traditional in-person translation models (covering staffing, travel, equipment, and coordination) with AI live translation workflows. Using standardized industry cost assumptions, it generates side-by-side financial comparisons intended to support procurement decisions, budgeting, and ROI reporting.
“The companies that succeed in the next phase of AI will be those that can clearly demonstrate measurable operational and financial impact,” said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder & CEO of Wordly. “That is where the industry is heading.”
Multilingual Communication Moves Into the Default Stack
As organizations expand globally, multilingual support is increasingly becoming a baseline requirement for meetings, conferences, and public-facing events. This shift is pushing real-time translation toward an infrastructure-like role, replacing legacy interpretation setups that require per-language staffing and significant logistical coordination.
The Wordly platform has delivered more than 1 billion minutes of live translation across 120 countries, reducing reliance on in-person translation infrastructure, while expanding access for international audiences.
Public Sector Signals Procurement Shift Toward ROI
The emphasis on measurable ROI is particularly visible in the public sector, where procurement decisions are increasingly tied to auditable financial justification. Governments and education systems are under pressure to demonstrate to taxpayers that AI investments generate concrete, measurable savings.
Since launching in 2019, Wordly’s platform has delivered more than $30 million in savings across public sector deployments alongside a 5x increase in adoption. The data reflects broader demand for cost-efficient language access tools aligned with budget accountability requirements.
Purpose-Built Infrastructure for Real-Time Language AI
To deliver outcomes at scale, Wordly replaces the traditional translation model with a single, AI-driven platform that converts live speech into multiple languages in real-time. Synchronized audio and captions are delivered directly on personal devices, eliminating the need for in-person translation teams, travel logistics, and specialized hardware.
The platform is used across a wide range of critical settings, from City Council meetings and university orientations to corporate training sessions and global conferences, where real-time communication across languages is essential.
To learn more about the Wordly ROI Calculator or to see your organization’s potential savings, go to:
Wordly, the pioneer in live AI translation and captioning for events and meetings, today announced that its platform has generated more than $200 million in customer savings since its launch in 2019. This milestone positions the company as one of the clearest early signals that applied AI is moving from experimentation to measurable financial impact.
“The gap between widespread AI adoption and the ability to demonstrate measurable financial outcomes is becoming a key point of pressure for decision-makers evaluating AI programs,” said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder & CEO of Wordly. “Organizations aren’t just asking whether AI works, they’re asking where it delivers tangible results. In settings where communication spans multiple languages, replacing costly traditional processes with scalable, real-time AI is translating directly into meaningful cost savings and operational efficiency.”
From AI Adoption to Financial Accountability
As AI moves from pilots to real-world operations, organizations are increasingly focused on quantifying impact in financial terms rather than productivity gains alone. That shift is driving demand for tools that translate usage directly into cost savings.
The Wordly ROI Calculator allows organizations to compare traditional in-person translation models (covering staffing, travel, equipment, and coordination) with AI live translation workflows. Using standardized industry cost assumptions, it generates side-by-side financial comparisons intended to support procurement decisions, budgeting, and ROI reporting.
“The companies that succeed in the next phase of AI will be those that can clearly demonstrate measurable operational and financial impact,” said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder & CEO of Wordly. “That is where the industry is heading.”
Multilingual Communication Moves Into the Default Stack
As organizations expand globally, multilingual support is increasingly becoming a baseline requirement for meetings, conferences, and public-facing events. This shift is pushing real-time translation toward an infrastructure-like role, replacing legacy interpretation setups that require per-language staffing and significant logistical coordination.
The Wordly platform has delivered more than 1 billion minutes of live translation across 120 countries, reducing reliance on in-person translation infrastructure, while expanding access for international audiences.
Public Sector Signals Procurement Shift Toward ROI
The emphasis on measurable ROI is particularly visible in the public sector, where procurement decisions are increasingly tied to auditable financial justification. Governments and education systems are under pressure to demonstrate to taxpayers that AI investments generate concrete, measurable savings.
Since launching in 2019, Wordly’s platform has delivered more than $30 million in savings across public sector deployments alongside a 5x increase in adoption. The data reflects broader demand for cost-efficient language access tools aligned with budget accountability requirements.
Purpose-Built Infrastructure for Real-Time Language AI
To deliver outcomes at scale, Wordly replaces the traditional translation model with a single, AI-driven platform that converts live speech into multiple languages in real-time. Synchronized audio and captions are delivered directly on personal devices, eliminating the need for in-person translation teams, travel logistics, and specialized hardware.
The platform is used across a wide range of critical settings, from City Council meetings and university orientations to corporate training sessions and global conferences, where real-time communication across languages is essential.
To learn more about the Wordly ROI Calculator or to see your organization’s potential savings, go to:
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