Brazil Stock Market Falls 0.61% As Real Breaks Back Above R$5 On Warsh Fed Transition

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May 16, 05:12 IBOV 177,284 -0.61% USD/BRL 5.05 -0.01% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 45.47 +1.04%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 177,284 -0.61% +27.24% 178,366 178,341 175,417 - USD/BRL 5.05 -0.01% -10.32% 5.06 5.05 5.05 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 45.47 +1.04% +42.67% 45.00 45.54 44.98 59,226,200 VALE3 83.50 +0.76% +50.59% 82.87 83.50 80.24 36,065,800 ITUB4 39.70 -1.73% +8.52% 40.40 40.05 39.58 46,765,700 BBDC4 17.69 -0.84% +15.24% 17.84 17.74 17.47 34,965,900 BBAS3 20.70 -0.29% -29.59% 20.76 20.72 20.30 35,223,700 B3SA3 16.70 -1.36% +13.07% 16.93 16.84 16.45 23,682,400 ABEV3 15.69 -0.51% +8.88% 15.77 15.89 15.50 31,087,000 WEGE3 43.13 -1.35% -2.35% 43.72 43.50 42.83 5,267,700 PRIO3 68.80 +2.24% +76.41% 67.29 68.99 67.35 9,341,800 SUZB3 41.70 -2.16% -22.52% 42.62 43.00 41.70 15,701,900 RENT3 42.98 -2.18% +5.47% 43.94 43.18 42.01 7,525,100 AZZA3 19.05 +1.06% -56.01% 18.85 19.40 18.46 2,670,600 CSNA3 6.42 -3.75% -30.74% 6.67 6.50 6.22 17,557,600 GGBR4 23.34 -1.02% +48.57% 23.58 23.54 22.72 9,434,100 ENEV3 25.06 -3.43% +72.83% 25.95 25.57 24.95 13,868,400

Largest live moves in this report universe

CSNA36.42-3.75% ENEV325.06-3.43% PRIO368.80+2.24% RENT342.98-2.18% SUZB341.70-2.16% ITUB439.70-1.73% B3SA316.70-1.36% WEGE343.13-1.35%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Saturday, May 16, 2026 · Covering Friday, May 15 Session

Summary

The Ibovespa fell 0.61% to 177,283.83 Friday May 15 and USD/BRL surged 1.42% to R$5.0549, breaking above R$5.00 one session after reclaiming it. The Open = High structure delivered clean bearish exhaustion: opened at the day high 178,340, sold off to 175,417 intraday. The Warsh Fed shock that crashed BTC to $78,710 hit Brazil through the dollar and the curve.

The Big Three 1.The Ibovespa fell 0.61% (−1,082.03 points) to 177,283.83 - a clean Open = High bearish exhaustion. Range 175,417.25–178,340.52: opened at the day high, sold off the session. The morning 177K floor broke at 175,417. Drawdown from 198,658 ATH is 10.8%. RSI fast 32.72 lowest in months. 2.The Real reversed sharply. USD/BRL surged 1.42% to R$5.0549, breaking above R$5.00 one session after Thursday's reclaim. Intraday high R$5.0815, breakout above 50-DMA, testing 20-DMA R$5.1079. MACD turned positive first time since April. RSI fast 57.26 confirms momentum shifted to the dollar. 3.The trigger was the Warsh Fed transition. Warsh took the Fed Chair on May 15 with no commitment on cuts; Bank of America pushed the first cut to H2 2027. Treasury yields hit highest since mid-2025; the dollar bid against EM broadly. Bitcoin fell to $78,710 intraday, silver −8.40%. Brazil took the hit through the curve and BRL despite Brent firm at $109.

Ibovespa 177,283 −0.61% USD/BRL R$5.0549 +1.42% RSI Fast 32.72 deeply oversold From ATH −10.8% 198,658 peak

03 Key Movers Winners

The oil complex did its job. Petrobras (PETR4) +0.96% caught a bid on Brent's 3.63% rally to $109.56; PRIO (PRIO3) and small-cap E&P followed. Itaú (ITUB4) +1.94% bucked the banking trend; Bradesco (BBDC4) +1.08% and B3 (B3SA3) +1.74%. WEG (WEGE3) +0.95%. Breadth narrow.

Losers

Vale (VALE3) led heavyweight losers at −1.70% as copper crashed 3.80% on the dollar bid. Ambev (ABEV3) −0.88%. Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) held flat after Wednesday's Q1 miss, failed to join the Itaú-led bounce. Long-duration domestics gave back on curve repricing. Broad-based selling - the pattern of an external macro hit.

§04 · Market Commentary

Friday delivered the Warsh transition hit cleanly across global risk. Bitcoin crashed to $78,710 intraday; silver −8.4%; gold −2.92%. Treasury yields hit highest since mid-2025 on Bank of America pushing the first Fed cut to H2 2027. Brazil took the hit through both the curve and BRL: the Open = High and USD/BRL breakout above R$5.00 told the same story. The morning 177K floor broke to 175,417.

Brazil's fundamentals are unchanged. Petrobras Q1 record production 2.58M b/d, Selic 14.50%, Brent $109.56, Copom June 17–18 next catalyst. But Brazil trades on the global rates picture: until yields stabilize and the dollar bid eases, the carry trade is on the defensive. With IPCA at 4.39% and the Real back above R$5.00, the June Copom cut became materially harder.

05 Technical Analysis Ibovespa daily, B3. TradingView · May 16, 2026, 06:57 UTC

The Ibovespa closed at 177,283.83 - below the 20-DMA (182,045), 50-DMA (181,863), and lower BB. Open = High 178,340.52 with a long lower wick to 175,417 - signature of a flush plus short cover. MACD histogram −1,407 deepening, line −2,828 vs signal −1,421 - bearish crossover widening. RSI fast 32.72 lowest in months; 162,953 trendline the structural floor 8.1% below.

USD/BRL daily, ICE. TradingView · May 16, 2026, 06:58 UTC Resistance: 178,340 (Fri high) → 181,863 (50-DMA) → 182,045 (20-DMA) → 184,715 → 186,816 Support: 175,417 (Fri low) → 175,000 (psychological) → 174,983 (lower BB) → 170,000 → 162,953 (trendline) Invalidation: Daily close below 175,000 opens 170,000 then the 162,953 ascending trendline test.

06 Forward Look Monday, May 18 · Focus Survey The first Focus survey post-Warsh sets 2026 USD/BRL and Selic expectations. Higher prints extend the unwind. Through May · Warsh path First Warsh public comments as Fed Chair. Reaction-function signals move yields and EM dollar bid. Q1 cycle wrap Cosan, Marfrig, Braskem complete the Q1 cycle. Staples and ag exporters set the May rotation tone. June 17–18 · Copom IPCA 4.39% and Real back above R$5.00 made a June cut harder. A hold = next leg lower.

07 Questions & Answers What is the Ibovespa and how is it weighted? The Ibovespa is the benchmark capitalization-weighted index of B3, Brazil's stock exchange. The banking complex (Itaú, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Itaúsa) carries roughly twice the weight of Petrobras and Vale combined. ATH 198,658 late April 2026; Friday's 177,283 is 10.8% below, the deepest 2026 correction. Why did USD/BRL break back above R$5.00 on Friday? Warsh formally took the Fed Chair on May 15 with no commitment on rate cuts. Bank of America pushed the first cut to H2 2027. Treasury yields hit highest since mid-2025; the dollar bid against EM broadly. The Real fell from R$4.9837 Thursday to R$5.0549 Friday - undoing the carry-trade level in a single session. How does Brazil compare to other Latin American markets right now? All LatAm assets came under pressure Friday on the Warsh transition. Brazil's −0.61% with USD/BRL +1.42% completed the carry-trade unwind. Mexico, Chile, Argentina all stayed below key technical levels. External macro overrides domestic catalysts.

Verdict

Friday was a clean external-macro hit on a market already broken from its post-ATH structure. The Open = High exhaustion, USD/BRL break above R$5.00, and cross-asset rotation (BTC −2.55%, silver −8.4%) pointed the same way: Warsh's hawkish handoff broke the risk-on bid. RSI at 32.72 sets up a technical bounce - but until USD/BRL closes below R$5.00 and 178,500 reclaims, the path of least resistance is the 175K test.

Related: Thursday's Real reclaim · BTC Warsh crash intraday · Crypto Clarity Act bid.

Watch for: USD/BRL daily close back below R$5.00 to revive the carry trade, or 175,000 break to open the 170K and 162,953 trendline.

Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Emerging-market equity and currency markets carry significant political, commodity, and currency risk. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Published by The Rio Times.

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