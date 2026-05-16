Latin American Pulse For Saturday, May 16, 2026

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The Federal Police opened Friday a leg into whether R$61m ($10.6m) transferred by Daniel Vorcaro to a Texas fund run by Eduardo Bolsonaro's US lawyer financed a documentary or sustained the cassado deputy; Sheinbaum confirmed PEMEX and Petrobras have advanced toward a cooperation pact she will sign in June; Bolivia entered day fifteen of the COB paro with two fatalities; Milei defended Caputo on Neura and called 2025 a“corrida histórica” worth 50% of M2; FARC's EMC announced a campaign-period offensive suspension May 20 to June 10; Cuba's UNE forecast a 51% nationwide blackout Saturday. Today's Latam Pulse tracks six institutional decisions inside the same 24-hour window.

01 · Brazil - Federal Police Investigates Whether R$61m From Vorcaro Funded Eduardo Bolsonaro in Texas

The Federal Police opened Friday a fresh leg into whether the R$61m ($10.6m) transferred by jailed Banco Master CEO Daniel Vorcaro between February and May 2025 reached a Texas-based fund operated by Paulo Calixto, the US immigration lawyer of cassado deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro. The Intercept Brasil disclosed messages showing the R$134m ($26.3m) commitment for the documentary Dark Horse and identified Eduardo as the US executive producer. Mário Frias and Go Up Entertainment deny receiving funds. PT, PSOL and PCdoB filed CPI, Receita and PF complaints Wednesday citing possible money laundering.

02 · Mexico - Sheinbaum Confirms PEMEX-Petrobras Pact, Will Sign in Brazil Before End-June

At her Friday mañanera Sheinbaum confirmed PEMEX and Petrobras have advanced toward a technology-sharing cooperation pact focused on deepwater Gulf extraction, biofuels and downstream transformation. The Brazilian technical team visited Mexico City the week of May 11. Sheinbaum will travel to Brazil before end-June to sign with Lula. The architecture lands forty-eight hours after S&P cut Mexico's sovereign outlook to negative Tuesday and Pemex-CFE outlooks Wednesday - the first joint state-enterprise cut in nearly four years. The IPC fell to 67,977 on Friday, down 1.78%.

03 · Bolivia - Day Fifteen of COB Paro, 67 Blockades, Sala Constitucional Admits Acción Popular Against Argollo

Bolivia entered day fifteen of the COB indefinite paro Friday with sixty-seven blockade points, fifty concentrated in La Paz department per Police Commander Mirko Sokol. Two fatalities now confirmed: Belize tourist Anna Enns at Desaguadero and an unnamed Guanay woman who suffered cardiorespiratory arrest on a re-routed ambulance. The Sala Constitucional Segunda of La Paz admitted Friday an Acción Popular filed against COB executive Mario Argollo and Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo. Trucking losses run USD 720,000 per day; 5,000 stranded trucks.







04 · Argentina - Milei Defends Caputo on Neura, Characterises 2025 as“Corrida Histórica” Worth 50% of M2

President Milei on Neura streaming Friday said he and Economy Minister Caputo“odian visceralmente” inflation and characterised the second-half 2025 acceleration as a speculative attack equivalent to 50% of M2. The April IPC printed at 2.6% MoM, first sub-3% in eleven months; year-to-date 12.3%; interannual 32.4%. Dollar oficial held at $1,415, blue at $1,420; riesgo país closed at 523. Goldman's Alberto Ramos told Bloomberg Línea that“Caputo is not wrong” to wait for tighter spreads. The MERVAL fell 1.44%.

05 · Colombia - FARC EMC Announces Offensive-Operations Suspension May 20 to June 10 Over First Round

The Estado Mayor Central of the FARC dissidents under alias Iván Mordisco announced Friday a suspension of offensive operations against the Fuerza Pública nationwide from midnight May 20 to midnight June 10, covering the May 31 first round. The communiqué reserved“the right to legitimate defense” against state action. Cumulative 2026 attack tally per Indepaz: 48 attacks with 229 dead. Noticias RCN broadcast Thursday audios showing alias Calarcá's parallel structure pressuring Guaviare residents to support Pacto Histórico candidate Iván Cepeda. COLCAP closed at 2,101, down 0.98%.

06 · Cuba - UNE Forecasts Saturday 51% Nationwide Blackout After Thursday's 70% Annual Record

Cuba's Unión Eléctrica forecast Saturday's peak deficit at 1,619 MW against demand of 3,220 MW, implying 51% of the island disconnected at peak - down from Thursday's record 2,174 MW deficit and 70% disconnection, the worst single reading on record. Eight of sixteen thermoelectric units remain offline. The eastern third - Santiago, Granma, Guantánamo, roughly two million residents - has been disconnected since Monday night. CIA Director John Ratcliffe met his Cuban counterpart in Havana Thursday. The US Embassy issued a security alert.

The Read

Six institutional decisions arrived inside the same Friday 24-hour window with the regional tape going risk-off across every benchmark - Ibovespa down 0.61%, MERVAL down 1.44%, IPC México down 1.78%, COLCAP down 0.98%, IPSA down 0.58% - while USD/BRL widened 1.42% to 5.0549 and Brent closed at $109.26 on Trump's“losing patience with Iran” statement. The bifurcation between Argentina's confirmed disinflation track and the Mexican credit deterioration is no longer a quarterly trend; it is a single Friday data point. The trade for global allocators is dispersion: long Petrobras and long Argentine equity against short Pemex-linked credit and short Brazilian political-risk exposure.

Sat May 16 · Plataforma Unitaria mobilisation in Táchira, Venezuela - first of six unitarian acts opposing Delcy Rodríguez Sun May 17 · Peru JNE proclaims first-round results - locks Fujimori-Sánchez runoff for June 7 Mon May 18 · Datafolha BR-00290/2026 release - first post-Vorcaro polling fielded May 12-14 Wed May 20 · Colombia EMC offensive-operations suspension begins - 21-day window through June 10 Thu May 21 · AtlasIntel BR-06939/2026 release - first poll fully fielded after Vorcaro audio public Sun May 31 · Colombia presidential first round - Cepeda vs De la Espriella vs Valencia Jun 17-18 · Brazil Copom decision (Selic 14.50%) - single highest LATAM rate-cycle binary of Q2

What to WatchCoverage Tease

Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on the Vorcaro audio architecture, with three scenarios for Brazil's October realignment anchored to the June 17-18 Copom decision. The Country Risk Dashboard scores ten LATAM economies across five proprietary dimensions. The Trade and Positioning section reaffirms long PETR4 versus short BBAS3, holds short Mexican sovereign-spread exposure, and keeps long MERVAL at one-third size. Power Players names Flávio Bolsonaro, Daniel Vorcaro, Sheinbaum, Iván Mordisco and Milei. Daily Briefing twelve stories spread across the bloc. Available to Dossier subscribers.

FAQ

Does the Vorcaro audio investigation now reach Eduardo Bolsonaro?

The Federal Police opened Friday a fresh leg of inquiry into whether the R$61m ($10.6m) transferred by Daniel Vorcaro between February and May 2025 to a Texas-based fund - operationally tied to Paulo Calixto, the US immigration lawyer of cassado deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro - actually financed Dark Horse or sustained Eduardo's living costs in the US. The Intercept identified Eduardo as the project's US executive producer. Go Up Entertainment and Mário Frias deny receiving funds. The investigation considers four crime types: money laundering, passive corruption, influence trafficking, illegal campaign financing. Genial/Quaest had Lula 42% versus Flávio 42% on May 13; Datafolha and AtlasIntel releases next week will measure the first political impact.

Why did every LATAM equity benchmark sell on Friday despite Argentina's confirmed disinflation?

The Friday risk-off rotation reflected three converging signals beyond the regional headlines. Brent crude jumped 3% to close at $109.26 on Trump's“losing patience with Iran” statement plus China's confirmed commitment to buy US crude. The Trump-Xi Beijing summit closed without the chip deliverables markets had priced. The Mexican S&P action cascading from sovereign to Pemex-CFE forced an EM-credit-premium recalibration across the bloc. The Brazilian Vorcaro shock added political-risk premium on top. USD/BRL widened from 4.98 Thursday to 5.0549 Friday - through the 5.00 confluence level. The MERVAL fell 1.44% despite the IPC print being on consensus.

Is the FARC EMC electoral suspension credible?

The Estado Mayor Central under alias Iván Mordisco announced Friday a suspension of offensive operations against state forces from midnight May 20 to midnight June 10. The communiqué explicitly reserved“the right to legitimate defense.” The credibility test cuts two ways: in 2026 to date there have been 48 attacks with 229 dead per Indepaz, with the April 25 Cajibío bombing the deadliest in two decades, and Iván Mordisco remains the most-wanted person in Colombia. Audios broadcast by Noticias RCN show alias Calarcá's parallel structure pressuring Guaviare residents to support Pacto Histórico candidate Iván Cepeda. The desk reads the suspension as territorial-political positioning rather than peace gesture and continues to flag Colombian sovereign exposure as elevated through the May 31 first round.

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