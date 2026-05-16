Massive Fire Engulfs Hardware Warehouse In J&K's Akhnoor No Casualties

A massive fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor market on Saturday After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot and went about dousing the blazes The cause of the fire is being ascertained. As per the inputs, there was no loss of life or injuries reported in the incident.

Videos showed plumes of smoke billowing in the air. Locals also gathered at the spot after the news broke out in the area.

Similar Incident in Anantnag

On Monday, in a similar incident, a fire broke out at a residential-cum-shopping complex in the Harnag area of Anantnag district, officials said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)