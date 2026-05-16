UDF Cabinet: Final Call On Ministers With Party Leadership, Says MLA

Congress MLA Anwar Sadath on Saturday said that the decision on ministerial positions rests entirely with the party leadership, as discussions intensified within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) over cabinet formation in Keralam following its decisive victory in the 2026 State Assembly elections.

On meeting with senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Anwar Sadath said, "Whether I will be in the Cabinet is for the party to decide. The party decides who should or should not become a minister. You should ask Ramesh Chennithala whether he will be part of the Cabinet."

UDF Leadership Holds Consultations

His remarks come amid heightened political activity in Keralam as the UDF leadership holds a series of consultations over the composition of the new ministry. Earlier in the day, Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph said that the final decision on ministerial allocations would emerge after structured consultations within the alliance.

"Discussions regarding ministerial positions will be held individually and collectively with leaders of constituent parties. An appropriate decision will be announced after the discussions," Joseph told the media.

Adding to the ongoing deliberations, Kerala Democratic Party leader Mani C Kappan asserted confidence about his ministerial role, stating, "What I understand is that I will be a full-time minister. No discussions have been held regarding term-sharing arrangements. Discussions are going on."

Leaders Meet AICC General Secretary

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Anwar Sadath and Roy K Paulose visited the residence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in Thiruvananthapuram earlier in the day. Party MP Jebi Mather also arrived at the venue.

UDF's Decisive Mandate

The political activity comes at a crucial juncture for the Congress-led UDF, which recently ended the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decade-long rule in Keralam. The alliance secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member state Assembly, winning 102 seats.

Earlier, Chief Minister-designate and UDF Legislature Party leader Satheesan had also indicated that ministerial decisions would be taken collectively by the party after discussions with key leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, whom he described as an "elder brother."

Satheesan, who was announced as the leader of the Congress-led alliance on May 14, is scheduled to take oath as Keralam Chief Minister on May 18. (ANI)

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