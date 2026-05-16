Maharashtra: Bike-Borne Men Open Fire Outside Store In Pimpri-Chinchwad

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Two unidentified bike-borne men "opened 5-6 rounds of firing" outside a store in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place at 9: 20 pm on Friday evening Ganesh Ingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, "Two unidentified bike-borne men opened 5-6 rounds of firing at the store around 9.20 pm last night. As soon as the information was received, the Crime Branch and the local Police team reached the spot"

Police Probe Bishnoi Gang's Involvement

DCP Ingle further said that the police are verifying a social media post, which went viral following the alleged shooting incident "Meanwhile, a social media post is going viral wherein Shubham Lonkar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang seems to be taking responsibility for this. Police are taking this matter very seriously, and the claim is being verified," he added.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, and a scientific surveillance is underway, he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)