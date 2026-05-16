Satwik-Chirag Storm Into First Final Of 2026 At Thailand Open

MENAFN - IANS) Patumwan (Thailand), May 16 (IANS) India's top men's doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, reached their first final of the 2026 season after defeating Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in a thrilling semifinal at the Thailand Open Super 500 in Bangkok on Saturday.

The world No. 4 Indian duo, seeded first in the tournament, won a gripping match 19-21, 22-20, 21-16. The contest lasted one hour and 22 minutes, extending their head-to-head record against the Malaysians to 8-2.

With PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen already out of the tournament, Satwik and Chirag carried India's hopes in Bangkok and handled the pressure well in front of a lively crowd that made the semifinal a high-stakes battle.

The Indian duo aimed for their first title since winning the Thailand Open in 2024 and their first final appearance since the China Masters in 2025.

The Malaysian pair started strong, leading 3-1 in the opening game before Satwik and Chirag tied it at 7-7. However, a few moments of hesitation and miscommunication allowed Goh and Izzuddin to gain an advantage.

The Malaysians went into the interval with a three-point lead and later increased it to 18-12, appearing to be in control. But Satwik and Chirag made a strong comeback, scoring four consecutive points to get back into the match.

Each time the Indians closed the gap, the Malaysians held their ground and eventually took the first game 21-19.

The second game was even more dramatic. Both teams exchanged leads in a tense battle, but Satwik and Chirag displayed more confidence and composure than in the first game. They resolved their communication issues and went on a four-point run to lead 11-9 at the break.

After the interval, Goh and Izzuddin fought back and briefly regained control. However, the Indian pair responded with aggressive plays and built a three-point lead late in the game.

Just when it seemed Satwik and Chirag would win comfortably, the Malaysians saved two game points to tie it at 20-20, leading to the first extra-points finish between the two teams.

What followed was one of the tournament's best rallies, filled with fierce defense, sharp net exchanges, and relentless attacks. Satwik finally scored the crucial point with a perfectly placed shot out of the Malaysians' reach, and the Indians claimed the second game 22-20.

Carrying that momentum, Satwik and Chirag dominated the final game, maintaining control for most of the match before clinching a memorable victory 21-16 to secure their spot in the final.

The Indian pair will face either Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin or China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in Sunday's final.