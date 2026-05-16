Shoucheng Holdings' First-Quarter Report Shows 18% Core Profit Growth And Sustained High Shareholder Returns



HONG KONG, May 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Against the backdrop of continued momentum in artificial intelligence and the robotics industry, Shoucheng Holdings (697) released its first-quarter 2026 report on May 15. The report highlighted the company's operational resilience and financial safety margin, further strengthening market expectations for a long-term revaluation of the company. In terms of core operating data, the company continued to improve its earnings quality. Excluding the impact of one-off gains, Shoucheng Holdings' net profit attributable to shareholders rose 18% year on year in the first quarter, reflecting the steady improvement in the recurring profitability of its core businesses. Market observers believe this indicates that the company's recent deployments in infrastructure asset management, industrial park operations, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing ecosystem investments are gradually entering a stage of return realization. Its ability to maintain stable profit growth at the operating level demonstrates a degree of counter-cyclical resilience in its business structure. As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, Shoucheng Holdings held approximately HK$7.279 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while its interest-bearing debt ratio was only 6.3%, reflecting a sound overall asset-liability structure. The company's low leverage and high cash reserves not only strengthen its ability to withstand external market volatility, but also provide sufficient resources for continued investment in emerging industries, the expansion of its REITs ecosystem, and the advancement of its robotics industry chain layout. The company has continued to implement a high shareholder-return strategy. The board of directors declared a special dividend of HK$470 million, while the company repurchased approximately HK$175 million worth of shares during the first quarter. These actions reflect management's strong confidence in the company's future development and cash flow position. For Hong Kong equity investors, in a market environment that remains volatile, companies combining growth potential with stable shareholder returns are often more likely to attract medium- and long-term capital. With Shoucheng Holdings' first-quarter results continuing to follow the three main themes of earnings recovery, financial stability, and enhanced shareholder returns, market observers believe that the company's valuation still has room for continued revaluation as robotics commercialization, REITs asset recycling, and infrastructure operation capabilities are further unlocked.

