NITI Aayog Launches Women Entrepreneurship Platform Chapter In Goa

MENAFN - KNN India)The government think-tank NITI Aayog has launched the Goa chapter of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) at Lok Bhawan, Goa, aimed at strengthening women-led entrepreneurship in the state.

The chapter was inaugurated by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.

Focus On Skilling, Mentorship And Market Access

The initiative seeks to expand opportunities for women entrepreneurs through strategic partnerships, skilling programmes, mentorship, market linkages, digital empowerment and institutional support.

As part of the launch, the Goa WEP has chapter introduced a structured one-year action plan focused on entrepreneurship development, startup networking, investor engagement, skill-building and improving market access for women-led enterprises.

New Programmes Under WEP Goa Chapter

Key initiatives unveiled under the programme include a dedicated effort to promote One District One Product (ODOP) through women entrepreneurs, the ATR Handicrafts Programme to support women-led artisanal businesses, capacity-building initiatives and the BRICS Women Startup Contest 2026 to encourage emerging women-led startups.

Addressing the event, Sawant said the state aims to build an ecosystem where women become self-reliant, confident and economically empowered.

“Our vision is to create a strong ecosystem where every woman in Goa becomes self-reliant, confident, and economically empowered,” he said, urging women to embrace entrepreneurship and leverage training, mentorship and market support.

Push For ODOP And Grassroots Entrepreneurship

The Goa CM also highlighted the role of initiatives such as ODOP in promoting Goa's traditional products and strengthening rural livelihoods, while suggesting the potential for a future 'One Taluka One Product' model to boost grassroots entrepreneurship.

According to the state government, nearly 1.5 lakh women in Goa are currently supported through welfare schemes, financial assistance programmes and livelihood initiatives.

The initiative aligns with the Centre's broader focus on women-led development and aims to build an inclusive, innovation-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

(KNN Bureau)