REVA University Strengthens Future-Ready Education Through AI-Integrated Learning, Interdisciplinary Programmes, And Innovation-Driven Academic Ecosystems

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India REVA University announced a series of academic initiatives, interdisciplinary programmes, industry collaborations, Centres of Excellence, and scholarship opportunities aimed at preparing students for emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, aerospace, electric mobility, automation, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.



Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, and others from REVA University during the announcement of new academic initiatives in AI, Semiconductors, EVs & Aerospace



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, said,“India today is standing at the threshold of a major technological and industrial transformation. While industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, electric mobility, automation, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing are expanding rapidly, there continues to be a significant talent deficit in these sectors. At REVA University, we see this not as a challenge, but as an opportunity to prepare the next generation of future-ready professionals."



Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Registrar, REVA University, spoke about the University's strong academic ecosystem and well-equipped hostel facilities that offer students a safe, comfortable, and“home away from home” environment.

Dr. Shubha A, Dean, REVA Business School and Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies highlighted REVA University's innovative, industry-relevant, and future-focused curriculum. She said the University follows a multidisciplinary approach across 21 schools with in-house curriculum designed through strong academic and industry inputs.



Gaurav Yadav, Director Admissions stated that REVA University is steadily moving beyond multidisciplinary education towards a transdisciplinary learning model by integrating AI, innovation, research, and interdisciplinary learning across disciplines.



Among the major initiatives showcased were DivyaSree-supported Centres of Excellence focused on sustainable infrastructure, smart technologies, advanced manufacturing, urban innovation, and 3D printing. The University also highlighted future-focused programmes in Mechatronics Engineering and Aerospace Engineering with practical exposure in AI, robotics, UAVs, automation, avionics, intelligent mobility, and aerospace technologies.



REVA University highlighted that the future is not“Core versus AI,” but“Core with AI,” with Artificial Intelligence being integrated across disciplines including engineering, management, commerce, healthcare, media, and applied sciences to prepare students for an AI-enabled future. The University also showcased its industry-oriented B.Com in Corporate Finance and Analytics integrated with US-CMA, designed to equip students with expertise in finance, analytics, strategic decision-making, and global career readiness.



REVA University further emphasised the growing importance of the School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies in preserving India's artistic heritage, and the School of Geopolitics and Public Policy in nurturing globally aware policy thinkers. The University also talked about scholarships across merit, sports, NCC, defence, differently abled, sibling, referral, and staff categories.



The University additionally announced that student cricketer Macneil Hadley Noronha has been selected for the Chennai Super Kings squad.