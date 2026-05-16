NEPA Chief-Led Delegation Departs For World Urban Forum In Azerbaijan

The NEPA of Afghanistan announced that Khalis traveled today to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

According to the source, the forum is being organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) under the theme“Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities” and is considered one of the most important international gatherings in the fields of urban development and environmental protection.

The Afghan delegation is expected to participate in technical sessions and discussions on climate change, urban environmental protection, sustainable development, waste management, green cities, air pollution prevention, and strengthening urban resilience.

It was also stated that on the sidelines of the forum, the head of NEPA and his accompanying delegation will meet with several international organizations, donors, and representatives of different countries to discuss environmental cooperation, technical assistance, and joint programs.

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