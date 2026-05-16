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Shaheen, Chinese Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties, Humanitarian Aid

Shaheen, Chinese Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties, Humanitarian Aid


2026-05-16 04:02:35
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, Afghanistan ambassador in Doha, and Yu Xiaoyong, China's special representative for Afghanistan affairs, discussed bilateral relations, the political situation, economic cooperation, and Beijing's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

According to a post on the embassy's X account, Shaheen met with Yu and his accompanying delegation in Doha.

The two sides reviewed Afghanistan-China relations and exchanged views on political, trade, and economic issues, the statement said.

China's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and several other related matters also came under discussion during the meeting.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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