10 Injured In Two Traffic Accidents In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Around 10 people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in the Qarabagh and Andar districts of southern Ghazni province, police said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Ghazni police headquarters, the first incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Spin Band area along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, where two passenger vehicles collided with a tractor, injuring six people, including women and children.

In a separate incident, a car overturned in the Sardi area of Andar district along the Ghazni-Paktika road, leaving four people injured.

Police said security forces reached the scenes shortly after the accidents and transferred the injured to hospitals for treatment.

Officials blamed negligence and failure to follow traffic rules as the main causes of both accidents.

hz/sa