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Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Gunfire During Raid On Jenin Camp


2026-05-16 04:01:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A 34-year-old Palestinian man was martyred on Saturday morning by live ammunition fired by Israeli occupation forces during a military storming of the Jenin refugee camp.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health officially confirmed the casualty, noting that the youth sustained a fatal live ammunition wound during the early morning raid.

Cities, towns, and refugee camps throughout the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are continuously subjected to daily raids and incursions by Israeli forces and settlers. These routine incursions frequently result in confrontations, arrests, and the recurring use of live ammunition.

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Gulf Times

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