Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Gunfire During Raid On Jenin Camp
The Palestinian Ministry of Health officially confirmed the casualty, noting that the youth sustained a fatal live ammunition wound during the early morning raid.
Cities, towns, and refugee camps throughout the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are continuously subjected to daily raids and incursions by Israeli forces and settlers. These routine incursions frequently result in confrontations, arrests, and the recurring use of live ammunition.
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