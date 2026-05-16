Gulf Games Doha 2026: Qatar Concludes Swimming Competitions With Eight Coloured Medals

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's swimming team capped off a remarkable campaign at the 4th Gulf Games Doha 2026 on Friday by winning eight additional medals, including two golds, three silvers, and three bronzes on the final day of competition.

The first gold medal came in the men's 4x100m medley relay, where the Qatari team delivered a standout performance to secure first place in a new Gulf record time of 3:45.66 minutes. Saudi Arabia claimed silver with a time of 3:46.32 minutes, while Kuwait finished third to take bronze in 3:58.42 minutes.

Qatar's second gold medal was won by Saadeldin Sami Saadeldin, who continued his impressive form at the Games by capturing the men's 1500m freestyle title in another new Gulf record time of 15:19.77 minutes.

In the men's 50m backstroke, Qatari swimmer Tamim Al Humaida earned the silver medal after finishing second in 26.19 seconds behind Bahrain's Mikhail Arkhangelskiy, who took gold in 25.47 seconds also secured two medals in the men's 100m butterfly event, with Ali Tamer claiming silver in 53.77 seconds and Mohammed Aziz Ismail taking bronze in 55.15 seconds. Bahrain's Mikhail Arkhangelskiy won the gold medal with a time of 53.29 seconds.

In the men's 200m breaststroke, Mohammed Mahmoud captured silver after clocking 2:20.63 minutes, while compatriot Hamza Shaalan secured bronze in 2:21.24 minutes. Bahrain's Saud Ghali won gold with a time of 2:20.61 minutes.

Following the conclusion of the swimming competitions, Qatar finished with an outstanding total of 26 medals - 13 gold, nine silver, and four bronze - to maintain its dominance at the top of the swimming standings at the Gulf Games Doha 2026.