Three People Injured In Kharkiv After Russian Drone Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Three men were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike in Kharkiv. Medical personnel are currently providing all the necessary assistance to the victims. The roof of a garage was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified on Telegram that an enemy Molniya drone was spotted striking a garage complex in the city's Kyivskyi district.

Russians kill civilian in Donetsk region; four others wounded

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the regional capital, and two civilians were wounded.