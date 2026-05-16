Three People Injured In Kharkiv After Russian Drone Strike
Three men were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike in Kharkiv. Medical personnel are currently providing all the necessary assistance to the victims. The roof of a garage was damaged as a result of the shelling.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified on Telegram that an enemy Molniya drone was spotted striking a garage complex in the city's Kyivskyi district.Read also: Russians kill civilian in Donetsk region; four others wounded
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the regional capital, and two civilians were wounded.
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