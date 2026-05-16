Moph Advises Safe Dining And Food Preparation For Celiac Patients

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health, MoPH has advised people living with celiac disease to take preventive measures against gluten cross-contamination as the world marks International Celiac Disease Awareness Day on May 16 every year.

In a social media post, the Ministry urged patients to ensure that hands, kitchen surfaces, and cooking equipment are thoroughly cleaned during food preparation.

It also recommended using dedicated utensils and tools for gluten-free meals, while storing gluten-free foods and ingredients separately and according to package instructions.

The Ministry encouraged celiac patients to carefully select restaurants that cater to their dietary needs when dining out.

Patients were also advised to confirm that restaurants offer gluten-free food, inquire about ingredients and preparation methods, and ensure measures are in place to prevent cross-contamination, including the use of separate utensils during meal preparation.

MOPH warned against buffet-style restaurants, noting that shared serving utensils and dishes increase the risk of gluten cross-contamination.

The Ministry also called on food establishments to adopt preventive measures by separating utensils, food preparation surfaces, and frying oils, urging restaurants to provide clear and accurate food labeling and to raise staff awareness about the risks of gluten cross-contamination and methods to prevent it.