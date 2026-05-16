Kozhikode Crime: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Trying To Molest 13-Year-Old Girl

Kozhikode: A middle-aged man has been arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl. The Mukkam police have identified the accused as Viju, a 48-year-old resident of Manassery, Perumgatt in Kozhikode. The girl and her mother were living in a rented house. They had recently moved out to escape the girl's father, who has a mental illness and was reportedly becoming physically abusive.

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According to the police, Viju was aware of their situation. He allegedly went to their house the other day when he knew the mother was not at home and tried to assault the girl. However, the girl started screaming, which made him flee the spot immediately. The family then filed a complaint with the police, who launched an investigation. Viju was arrested yesterday afternoon from a place called Alinchuvadu. A team from the Mukkam police, including Sub Inspector Sreerag, ASI Mumthas, and Senior CPO Anees, made the arrest. Viju was later produced before the Thamarassery court and has been remanded to custody.

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