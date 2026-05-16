Damage Reported In Vyshhorod District Of Kyiv Region Following Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Damage has been reported in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region following an attack by Russian drones.

According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He said that air raid alerts were issued several times in the region over the past day. Air defense systems were activated in the Kyiv region. Enemy targets were shot down. There were no casualties.

The consequences of the attack were reported in the Vyshhorod district. A private home and the premises of a municipal enterprise were damaged. Seven vehicles-trucks, a tractor, and passenger cars-were damaged by debris and the blast wave.

All necessary emergency services immediately began working at the sites.

As Kalashnyk added, as part of the Clear Sky project, over 30 enemy drones were destroyed at the region's borders in the past 24 hours alone, and over 3,400 aerial targets have been destroyed since the project was launched.

Russians kill civilian in Donetsk region; four others wounded

As reported by Ukrinform, Air Defense Forces neutralized 269 of the 294 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine beginning on the evening of May 15.