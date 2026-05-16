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Civilian Injured, And 30 Cars Catch Fire Due To Russian Attacks In Dnipropetrovsk Region


2026-05-16 03:31:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“One person was injured. The enemy attacked three districts of the region more than 20 times with drones and artillery,” Ganzha said.

According to him, in the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove were targeted. As a result of the attacks, 17 cars and 15 mopeds caught fire, and a private home and a car were damaged. A 22-year-old man was injured and will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Kryvyi Rih and the Sofiivka community were hit by Russian attacks. The infrastructure and a private house sustained damage.

Read also: Air Defense Forces shoot down 269 of 294 Russian drones

In Synelnykove, more than 10 cars caught fire as a result of Russian strikes.

As reported, two people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian attacks throughout the day on May 15.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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