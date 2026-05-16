Indonesia Blindly Drifting Into A US Vs China Storm

MENAFN - Asia Times) Earlier this month, Indonesia and Japan signed a defense cooperation agreement that could eventually allow Jakarta to acquire lethal weaponry from Tokyo. The move was the latest in a series of strategic engagements signaling that Indonesia is beginning to lean toward one side amid intensifying geopolitical rivalry in Indo-Pacific.

When I argued last July that the US–Indonesia trade compromise would test President Prabowo Subianto's non-aligned strategic discipline, the assumption was that Jakarta would have time to calibrate. It has not, and does not.

This has been evident in new political and defense agreements with the US and its regional partners, including discussions that have raised China's voice over expanded US military overflight access, and in simultaneous energy dealings with Russia under sanctions pressure.

All of this has unfolded against the backdrop of the Iran war and its associated oil shock, caused by the blockades of the Strait of Hormuz.

From Jakarta's perspective, this may look like strategic diversification. From Beijing's perspective, it is likely viewed as strategic drift toward the US. The danger is not Jakarta's formal alignment, but that Indonesia is edging into the eye of the storm of US–China rivalry at precisely the moment when maritime order and the global economy are under severe strain.

Indonesia's geography is increasingly consequential. The archipelago flanks the Strait of Malacca – the primary artery for China's energy imports and westward trade – and governs a lattice of sea lanes connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The Hormuz disruption has demonstrated how quickly chokepoints can be weaponized and how tenuous legal guarantees become during armed conflict. That, in turn, has focused new attention on the Malacca Strait's strategic corridor and its potential role in any US-China conflict in the Indo-Pacific, including over Taiwan.

Jakarta can rightly point out that it has engaged Beijing at the highest level. Prabowo met Chinese President Xi Jinping in September 2025 and attended China's military parade - an unmistakable signal of diplomatic goodwill.