NEET Re-Exam Likely To Delay Engineering, Arts Admissions Across Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 16 (IANS) The decision to conduct a NEET re-examination on June 21 is set to disrupt the higher education admission schedule across Tamil Nadu, with officials indicating that engineering counselling and admissions to arts and science colleges could face significant delays this year.

Traditionally, engineering counselling in Tamil Nadu begins during the first week of July and continues for nearly a month. However, the counselling process is usually initiated only after the first round of medical admissions to avoid large-scale seat vacancies in engineering colleges. Many students who initially secure engineering seats later shift to MBBS programmes once medical counselling concludes, particularly in top-tier institutions.

With the NEET re-exam now scheduled for June 21, authorities expect the publication of results and subsequent medical counselling to be pushed back by several weeks. As a result, engineering counselling is likely to commence only during the third or fourth week of July, according to higher education department sources.

The delay is also expected to affect admissions to arts and science colleges across the state. A considerable number of students appearing for NEET simultaneously apply for engineering and undergraduate science degree programmes as alternative options in case they do not secure medical seats. Since many students are expected to wait for the revised NEET results before confirming admissions elsewhere, colleges may face uncertainty over actual enrolment figures during the initial stages of admission.

Officials said revising the engineering counselling calendar has become necessary to avoid confusion and prevent large-scale seat withdrawals after counselling begins. Similarly, arts and science colleges are likely to postpone the release of merit lists and counselling schedules until there is greater clarity regarding the medical admission process. Educational institutions are also concerned that prolonged uncertainty could compress the academic calendar for first-year students and delay the commencement of classes.

Private colleges, in particular, fear fluctuations in enrolment patterns as students continue to keep multiple admission options open while awaiting NEET outcomes.

The latest development highlights how changes in the schedule of a single national-level medical entrance examination can trigger a cascading impact across the entire higher education admission system in Tamil Nadu, affecting lakhs of students seeking admission to professional and undergraduate courses.