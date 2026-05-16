Alappuzha Tragedy: Young Man Dies After Falling Into Drain During Heavy Rain

Alappuzha: A young man has tragically died after falling into a drain filled with dirty, rainwater here during heavy rainfall. The deceased has been identified as Bobachan Thankachan, a resident of Chathanad in Alappuzha.

According to reports, he slipped and fell into the waterlogged drain late last night amid heavy rain, and no one noticed the incident at the time due to poor visibility and severe weather conditions. He went missing without any immediate alarm being raised.

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It was only the next morning that local residents noticed something unusual near the drain and later discovered his body inside. They immediately informed the authorities, following which police and rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body has now been shifted to the mortuary at Vandanam Medical College Hospital for postmortem and further legal procedures. Officials are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

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