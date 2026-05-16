Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 269 Of 294 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on May 15, the enemy launched 294 combat UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as Chauda and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, Air Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 269 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type decoy drones in the north, south, center, and east of the country," the Air Force emphasized.

Twenty combat UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, and debris was found at nine locations.

War update: 263 clashes on front lines; Pokrovsk sector remains most intense

The Air Force warned that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 16, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the south of the Odesa region using strike drones, resulting in damage to residential and port infrastructure, with casualties reported.