Ayushmann Khurrana On Preparing For The Lows Of Life: Live One Day At A Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared his views on the importance of being prepared for the unforeseen lows of life.

Discussing the recent incident where the 90s popular actor, Rahul Roy, came into the limelight for his alleged financial troubles, which he later on refuted, Ayushmann was asked if "Everybody should be prepared for all kinds of phases of life."

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' actor revealed how he deals with the various curveballs life throws at him.

He shared that life is unpredictable for everyone, irrespective of the profession. The 'Andhadhun' actor added that as long as one manages to maintain the correct mindset, things tend to fall back into place.

Ayushmann told IANS, "You go through different spectrums of happiness, successes, and failures. It happens with everyone. Not just people in the industry, it could be happening to cricketers, sports persons, businessmen, politicians, everyone. So, I think as long as your needs are simple and the choices click, the universe should work in your favour. Just keep your mind right."

Pitching in, actress Rakut Preet Singh added, "Every person has to be prepared, irrespective of the profession you are in. Life is never going to be a straight line. There are ups, there are downs, and that's a part of life. That's what life is. And we all have to be prepared, whether you are an actor or a normal person."

Ayushmann concluded the discussion by saying that he believes in living life one day at a time.

Recently, Rahul Roy faced criticism for his appearances in music videos with a content creator. Netizens expressed concern regarding the 'Aashiqui' actor's financial feasibility.

Later on, Rahul Roy cleared the air, saying that he is doing well and is at peace with himself.

He revealed that he is presently living with his sister and is well taken care of.