Pulkit Samrat: To Achieve Anything, Obsession Is Very Important

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, who is seen playing a boxer in the show“Glory”, feels that to achieve anything, obsession is very important.

Talking about the traits of obsession and passion, Pulkit told IANS:“To achieve anything, obsession is very important... be it as an artist or as a sportsman. But you also have to understand that, with the same obsession, you have to put in the same amount of hard work.”

He added:“You have to put in the same amount of time. You have to tweak the same mindset so that you are obsessed and you are also able to get results out of it. Yes, there are things that life will throw at you that will test you. But I would take that as a test.: And that is where you understand where you stand on your moral compass.”

“Do you go more towards the negative side? Do you give in to the negative side? Or do you rise high and maintain a good moral over there as well? It's very individual to everybody. It's very subjective. But these are the basic tools that are needed for you to achieve glory.”

Talking about Glory, the show has names such as Divyenndu, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Kunal Thakur, and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles.

The series is about the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing. It dives into the brutal ecosystem and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India's hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

Pulkit will next be seen in Suswagatam Khushamadeed with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle.