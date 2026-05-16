Indian Diaspora In Netherlands Excited, Feels Privileged Ahead Of PM Modi's Community Programme

MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, May 16 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in a community programme in The Hague, members of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands on Saturday expressed excitement and pride over his visit, saying they felt honoured to welcome him.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to interact with the Indian community during his visit to The Hague, where members of the diaspora gathered in large numbers to greet him.

Speaking on the occasion, a member of the Indian diaspora said,“We are honoured to welcome him. We are all excited for his arrival.”

Another member said,“Prime Minister Modi has come to our country, the Netherlands. This is a matter of pride for us.”

Expressing happiness over the opportunity to see the Prime Minister, another attendee said,“I feel very privileged to be here this morning in The Hague to see PM Modi.”

One of the diaspora members representing the Ramayana World organisation said,“We are here and very excited to welcome and meet Prime Minister Modi here. We are representing the Ramayana World.”

Another supporter warmly welcomed the Prime Minister, saying,“We welcome you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Calling the occasion special, another member of the Indian community said,“It is a great opportunity for us to be able to meet him today.”

A member of the diaspora also thanked the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands for organising the event and inviting community members.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Embassy of India and His Excellency Kumar Tuhin for inviting all the Indian diaspora here and giving us the opportunity to meet and greet Prime Minister Modi,” the person said.

Another attendee added,“It is always a pleasure and a motivation to see him.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared some glimpses from the remarkable welcome by the Indian community in the Netherlands.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Yesterday's welcome by the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands was remarkable. The welcome included a dance performance covering Kathak, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam. It also included a Garba performance."

In another post, PM Modi said, "Sharing some more glimpses from the welcome by the Indian community in the Netherlands."

Meanwhile, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten and will also meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on Saturday as part of his official visit to the country.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address the Indian community and interact with leading business leaders from the Netherlands during his stay.

PM Modi will remain in the Netherlands till May 17. This marks his second visit to the country, with his previous visit taking place in 2017. The current visit comes at an important juncture in India-Netherlands bilateral relations and is expected to further strengthen strategic cooperation between the two nations.