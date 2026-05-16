11 Pakistanis, 20 Iranians Return After US Vessel Seizures

The Pakistani foreign minister said Pakistan worked with regional governments, including Singapore, to facilitate the return of the crew members, adding that all released individuals were in good physical and mental condition.

According to Dar, the individuals were transferred from Singapore to Bangkok before separate flights were arranged to Islamabad and Tehran.

Dar thanked officials from Singapore, Iran, the United States and Thailand for assisting in the process and said the welfare of Pakistani citizens abroad remains a priority for Islamabad.

The development comes amid rising tensions across regional maritime routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks, inspections and vessel seizures have increased following escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Reports in recent months have indicated growing security concerns in Gulf shipping lanes, with several commercial vessels targeted or intercepted as regional powers exchanged threats linked to the broader Middle East conflict.