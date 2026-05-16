“Yajuj Majuj Mulla” Behind Bars: Cyber Crime Agency Arrests Suspect In Peshawar
According to officials, the arrested individual has been identified as Abrar Hussain, a resident of Parachinar.
The suspect is accused of spreading sectarian and provocative content related to Kurram.
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According to the spokesperson, the operation was conducted in Peshawar, where the suspect was taken into custody and a case was registered against him.
Further investigation is underway to trace his network and possible links.
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