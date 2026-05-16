Vat Savitri Vrat: Devotees Throng Prayagraj's Sangam Ghat For Puja

Prayagraj witnessed large gatherings of devotees on the occasion of Vat Savitri Vrat as married women performed traditional prayers and rituals at Sangam Ghat and around banyan trees across the city.

Footage from Uttar Pradesh showed devotees taking holy dips at the Sangam Ghat before offering flowers and performing religious rituals during the observance. Married women dressed in colorful sarees were seen gathering around a decorated banyan tree, tying sacred threads and making offerings of flowers, fruits, and ritual items as part of the festival traditions.

A Devotee on the Festival's Significance

A devotee, Sadhna Srivastva, spoke to ANI about the significance of the festival. "Today marks Vat Savitri Puja, a ritual observed for the long life and well-being of our husbands. We circle the banyan tree 12 times and offer fruits along with other symbols of marital prosperity while praying to Lord Narayan for our husbands' longevity," she said.

The celebrations took place under bright daylight with crowds participating in the communal observance at the riverbank and nearby worship sites.

The Legend of Vat Savitri Vrat

Vat Savitri Vrat is a Hindu observance primarily observed by married women, who fast and pray for the health, longevity, and well-being of their husbands. The ritual is traditionally associated with the legend of Savitri and Satyavan, in which Savitri is believed to have revived her husband Satyavan through devotion and determination. The festival is observed during the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, with women worshipping the banyan tree, also known as the "Vat" tree, which holds religious significance in Hindu traditions.

About Sangam Ghat

Sangam Ghat, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, remains one of India's major pilgrimage destinations and is known for hosting large religious gatherings, including the Kumbh Mela.

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