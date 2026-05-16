Geena Davis Once Wore Goofy Costume For 'Few Hours' While Visiting Disneyland

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) Actress Geena Davis, known for work in projects such as Tootsie, Beetlejuice, and Thelma & Louise, took a trip down memory lane and recalled a past visit to the theme park Disneyland, where she dressed up as the character Goofy.

The actress in an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen shared that she briefly dressed up as Goofy and even interacted with guests at theme park, reports people.

The subject came up thanks to a question from an audience member who was a former Disney cast member:“Years ago when I started working at Disneyland, there was a story that went around that one day when you were visiting the park, you jumped into costume and you were friends with Tigger for a little afternoon. I just wanted to know if that was true."

Davis confirms that the tale is in fact true, but it wasn't the Winnie the Pooh character that she played.

“I understood that nobody's ever allowed to do this, but somehow, they let me be Goofy,” Davis said.

“They were like, 'We'll have a guy come out and show you how he walks and stuff.'"

Putting on a hilariously Goofy impression, the actress adds,“I know how he walks,” while mimicking the Disney character's mannerisms.

“So, I was Goofy for a few hours, and I was signing autographs and posing for pictures. It was super fun,” she concludes.

Also during the episode, host Andy Cohen asked Davis about her surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set last month, during which she portrayed an older version of Carpenter, also known as "Aunt Sabrina," and performed a mid-show monologue.

Carpenter's star-studded Coachella set sparked a sweet reunion between Davis and Madonna, who starred in the cult-favorite film A League of Their Own together 34 years ago alongside Rosie O'Donnell, Lori Petty and Tom Hanks.

“I haven't seen her for a long time,” Davis told Cohen of her reunion with Madonna.

She added: "Maybe since the movie, but a very long time. I didn't know she was going to be there. It was such a great surprise.”