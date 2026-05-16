Solayer Debuts Visa-Ready USDC Card For USDC Payments

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solayer, a Layer-1 blockchain developer behind the infiniSVM framework, has unveiled a Visa -compatible physical card that lets users spend USDC balances directly in stores, online, and via contactless payments. The card integrates with Solayer Pay, the company's digital wallet and payments platform, expanding the utility of stablecoins beyond on-chain transfers to everyday retail use.

According to Solayer Pay's announcement, existing users can request the card at no cost, while new entrants are charged a $20 annual activation fee. The launch follows Solayer's April 2025 rollout of Emerald Card, which reached about 40,000 users across more than 100 countries. The new physical card is designed to widen access to crypto-enabled spending by linking Solayer Pay accounts to the Visa payment network, enabling spending of USDC balances globally.

The card supports ATM withdrawals in regions where such services are supported and can be ordered directly through the Solayer Pay app. Solayer emphasizes that the card is built to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional payment rails, allowing users to pay with stablecoins when converting on the fly at point-of-sale terminals.

In tandem with the card, Solayer highlights its broader platform, which already enables storing, transferring, and spending digital assets through Visa-linked payment infrastructure. The company also notes the existence of infiniSVM, a layer-1 network designed to run high-throughput on-chain applications while leveraging Solana (SOL ) for gas fees.

Solayer's push into physical cards sits within a wider industry trend: stablecoin-backed payment cards linked to major card networks like Visa and Mastercard are expanding rapidly as more issuers and processors participate in crypto-for-pay programs. The landscape includes several notable recent moves by other players in the space, underscoring shifting consumer and merchant attitudes toward digital assets in everyday commerce.

Solayer launches a Visa-enabled physical card tied to USDC through Solayer Pay, broadening access to on- and off-chain spend for holders of the stablecoin. Existing Solayer users can obtain the card for free, while new users incur a $20 annual activation fee. The card operates within Solayer's Visa-linked payments ecosystem and supports ATM cash withdrawals in supported regions. Solayer also markets infiniSVM, its layer-1 network compatible with the Solana Virtual Machine, intended to support high-throughput on-chain applications with SOL used as gas fees. The move is part of a broader trend toward stablecoin payment cards, with major players expanding coverage and capabilities across networks and jurisdictions. DefiLlama data shows the stablecoin market growing to roughly $322.5 billion, up from about $243.3 billion in May 2025, highlighting growing demand for off-chain spend and cross-border payments. USDT remains the dominant stablecoin by market cap (about $189.7 billion, ~58.8% of the market), followed by USDC at around $76.7 billion, signaling continued concentration in the stablecoin sector.

Key takeawaysStablecoins and the card-ification of payments

The Solayer card arrives as a wave of stablecoin-linked cards gains momentum across the ecosystem. In January, OKX introduced a Mastercard -linked card for European users via regulated issuer Monavate, enabling spend of USDC and Paxos' USDG. The following month, MetaMask expanded a Mastercard-backed crypto card across the United States, including New York, allowing self-custodial-wallet users to pay with digital assets directly at merchants. In March, Visa and Stripe-backed Bridge broadened a stablecoin card program to 18 countries and signaled plans to reach more than 100 countries by the end of 2026, while Mastercard moved to acquire BVNK, a stablecoin infrastructure company serving payments across more than 130 countries, in a deal valued at up to $1.8 billion.

Against this backdrop, DefiLlama's stablecoins tracker shows the market expanding meaningfully, emphasizing why the card programs matter. The ecosystem's scale gives issuers and processors a stronger business case to extend card-based access to stablecoins, potentially broadening merchant acceptance and improving cross-border spend efficiency for users who hold digital assets for daily transactions.

Solayer's approach-combining a specialized layer-1 network with a Visa-enabled card-aims to deliver both high-throughput on-chain capabilities and familiar consumer checkout experiences. For developers building on infiniSVM, the promise of a compatible environment with Solana-inspired gas mechanics could reduce friction when deploying apps that require fast settlement and predictable costs, potentially widening the use cases for on-chain finance in everyday commerce.

Industry context and what comes next

The broader market backdrop offers several cues about the path ahead. The rapid uptake of stablecoin payment cards reflects ongoing demand for practical on/off-ramp solutions that blend crypto liquidity with conventional payment rails. As more issuers partner with established networks and processors, the geographic reach of these cards continues to grow, with regulatory frameworks gradually catching up to the technology and use cases.

Investors and users should watch how these programs address non-compliance risk, merchant onboarding, and settlement efficiency as card networks push to scale across more jurisdictions. The competition among issuers, networks, and infrastructure providers could shape the pace of adoption, as could shifts in stablecoin liquidity, on-chain fees, and cross-border payment dynamics.

Solayer's dual approach-an on-chain, high-throughput L1 network and a consumer-facing payment card-adds another dimension to the conversation about stablecoins' mainstream potential. If Solayer's card and InfiniSVM ecosystem can deliver a reliable, low-friction user experience at scale, they may help accelerate merchant acceptance and user retention in a field where real-world spend is often the biggest hurdle to broader adoption.

As the market observes, the next milestones to watch include broader card issuance for Solayer Pay, expanded ATM coverage, and deeper integration with more card networks and fiat rails. Regulators' guidance on stablecoins and electronic payments will likely shape how quickly and how widely these programs expand, but the current trajectory suggests that stablecoin-enabled cards are transitioning from novelty to a persistent feature of crypto finance.

Source data and market context referenced in this report include Solayer Pay's official announcements and industry-wide coverage of stablecoin card initiatives, with DefiLlama providing sector-wide stablecoin metrics used to gauge overall market growth.

What remains uncertain is how rapidly merchants will embrace stablecoin payments at scale and how future regulatory developments will influence the design and feasibility of such cards. For now, Solayer's entry adds a concrete example of how digital assets can be bridged to everyday transactions, signaling a continued push toward more practical, payment-ready crypto use cases.

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