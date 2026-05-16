Who Is Aalim Hakim? Celebrity Hairstylist Boycotts Actors Over Crew Misconduct Claims

Aalim Hakim is a Bollywood celebrity hairstylist known for styling top stars. He recently made headlines after taking a strong stand, saying he will boycott actors whose teams or managers allegedly misbehave with creative crew members.

Aalim Hakim is a well-known Indian celebrity hairstylist famous for designing stylish and iconic looks for Bollywood stars, cricketers, and top public figures. He is also the founder of the premium salon brand Hakim's Aalim, which has become popular across India for luxury grooming and styling services.

Over the years, Aalim Hakim has worked with several leading actors and sports personalities, creating signature hairstyles for films, photoshoots, and public appearances. His creative styling has played an important role in shaping the on-screen look of many blockbuster characters in Indian cinema.

Recently, Aalim Hakim made headlines after announcing that he and his team would no longer work with actors whose managers or teams disrespect creative professionals. In a social media post, he highlighted growing concerns about mistreatment of hairstylists, makeup artists, and other crew members in the industry.

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Without naming anyone, Aalim stressed that no one should be humiliated or disrespected at work, especially for issues beyond their control. He urged the industry to treat all creative professionals with dignity and respect, encouraging a healthier and more supportive working environment.

Aalim Hakim comes from a respected hairstyling background. His father, Hakim Kairanvi, was also a renowned hairstylist in the film industry. Inspired by his father's work, Aalim entered the profession early and continued building a strong legacy in the world of celebrity grooming and styling.