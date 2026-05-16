Overburdened And Understaffed: Dogra Hospital Faces Surge In Patients After Tirah Displacement

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The healthcare crisis in Khyber District has reached an alarming level, with 10 out of 64 health facilities either non-functional or partially closed. Meanwhile, after the displacement of thousands of families from the Tirah Valley to Bara, the pressure on Dogra Type-D Hospital has increased manifold.

Public and social circles have intensified demands for the hospital to be immediately upgraded to Category-C status.

According to official records, out of 64 health centers in Khyber district, 54 are functional, while 7 are completely non-functional and 3 are partially closed. The closure of these facilities has created severe difficulties for people, especially in remote and mountainous areas, in accessing healthcare services.

Documents reveal that the district has four Type-D hospitals, including the District Headquarters Hospital in Landi Kotal. Three are operational while one remains non-functional. Functional hospitals include Dogra Type-D Hospital, Type-D Hospital Bazaar Zakha Khel, and Type-D Hospital Jamrud, while Type-D Hospital Bagh Maidan Tirah is inactive.

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The Health Department's documents mention plans to upgrade Dogra Hospital to Category-C status, but according to local residents, the project has yet to materialize.

Statistics show that the district has 2 Rural Health Centers (RHCs), 12 Basic Health Units (BHUs), 27 dispensaries, and 19 Community Health Centers (CHCs). However, due to unrest, security operations, and staff shortages in Tirah Valley, several centers remain closed or only partially functional.

According to documents, health centers in Bagh Maidan Tirah, Pathai, Babar Kachkol Tirah, Benai Tirah, Tor Chapar Tirah, Sarai Tirah, and Tor Khowar Tirah are completely non-functional, while dispensaries in Bagh Maidan Kharkai Tirah, Darbi Khel Tirah, and Doran Gul Kali are partially closed.

Sources in the health sector say that thousands of families displaced during unrest and military operations in Tirah Valley are currently living in Bara and nearby areas, increasing the local population by over 50 percent.

Most of these affected families cannot afford private hospitals due to financial hardships and are forced to rely on government hospitals, particularly Dogra Hospital.

According to sources, patients face serious difficulties at Dogra Hospital because of limited resources, shortage of medical staff, and lack of modern healthcare facilities. Locals say it is the only major government hospital serving a population of over 600,000 people, where hundreds of patients arrive daily for treatment.

Public circles say emergency, gynecology, pediatric, surgery, and diagnostic facilities are insufficient, forcing many patients to be shifted to Peshawar, which further increases expenses for poor families.

Speaking on the issue, Maulana Syed Jalil Haqqani Afridi said that upgrading Dogra Hospital is no longer just a need but has become unavoidable.

He said that after the displacement of families from Tirah Valley, Bara's population increased significantly, while poverty and unemployment have forced people to depend on public hospitals instead of private healthcare facilities.

According to him, the existing facilities at Dogra Hospital are insufficient not only for Bara residents but also for Tirah's displaced families. The number of patients is increasing daily, but the hospital's facilities remain limited.

He added that although the provincial government continues making announcements regarding healthcare reforms, practical steps are moving slowly.

Maulana Syed Jalil Haqqani Afridi further stated that Dogra Hospital is the only active Type-D hospital in the native area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, yet it has still not been upgraded to Category-C status.

According to him, government claims regarding the hospital's upgradation remain limited to paperwork so far.

He demanded that Dogra Hospital be upgraded immediately on an emergency basis, specialist doctors be appointed, modern medical equipment be provided, and the number of beds be increased so that residents of Bara and Tirah can access timely and quality healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, Member of the Provincial Assembly and DEDAC Chairman Khyber Abdul Ghani Afridi told TNN that, on the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government is taking priority measures in the health sector.

He said that smaller health facilities in Tehsil Bara are being upgraded, while an official notification regarding the upgradation of Dogra Hospital has already been issued.

According to him, the feasibility study and PC-1 of the project have been completed, and the scheme will be included in the 2026–27 Annual Development Program. He added that the people of Bara will soon benefit from modern healthcare facilities under a Category-C hospital.

Public, social, and tribal circles in Khyber district have also urged the government and health department to immediately restore inactive health facilities, fill vacant positions of doctors and medical staff, and ensure the provision of basic healthcare services in remote areas so that residents do not have to travel to other districts for treatment.