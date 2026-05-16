Kazakhstan, Russia's Rosatom Discuss Implementation Of Balkhash NPP Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliyev and Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev held talks in Moscow on the Balkhash nuclear power plant project, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to cooperation in the development of the nuclear industry, including the implementation of the Balkhash NPP construction project in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to personnel training for the nuclear sector, the development of scientific and technical cooperation, as well as production localization and the participation of Kazakh enterprises in nuclear projects.

“We discussed the issues of localization and the involvement of Kazakh companies in the construction of this plant, personnel training, as well as the overall development of long-term cooperation. It is encouraging to note that we have reached mutual understanding on all key issues. Basic approaches have been developed that fully meet the interests of our states and reflect the strategic nature of relations between our countries,” Satkaliyev said.

Following the meeting, Likhachev stressed the importance of comprehensive preparations for the implementation of the Balkhash NPP project, including engineering and environmental-climatic studies of the site.

“Virtually the entire production program is being carried out. We need at least a year of observation at the site in order to prepare all the necessary reports and implement the project in strict accordance with the natural, geological, and weather conditions of this particular location,” the Rosatom chief said.

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