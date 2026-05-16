J&K Approves Water Management Projects In Baramulla, Rajouri Districts

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved the Used Water Management Projects for Baramulla and Rajouri districts to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and address wastewater-related challenges in the Union Territory.

"The Government has approved Used Water Management Projects for Baramulla (₹37.96 crore) and Rajouri (₹34.43 crore) to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and address wastewater challenges," according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Cabinet Clears Major Infra, Public Utility Projects

"These projects will ensure scientific treatment of sewage, prevent pollution of water bodies, and significantly improve public health, hygiene and living conditions in these areas," the CMO added.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, chaired by CM Omar Abdullah, has also approved several infrastructure and public utility projects on Friday across the Union Territory.

Power Sector Upgrades

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet approved augmentation of the Grid Sub Station at Zainakote from 450 MVA to 780 MVA at a cost of Rs 67.66 crore.

The Cabinet also cleared the upgradation of the 132 KV Pampore-Rawalpora and Rawalpora-Bemina transmission lines at an estimated cost of Rs 25.47 crore to strengthen power infrastructure in Srinagar and adjoining areas.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, these projects are aimed at enhancing transmission capacity, reducing outages and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply for consumers.

Integrated Solid Waste Management Project

The Council of Ministers has also approved the establishment of an 800 TPD Integrated Solid Waste Management Project at Achan in Srinagar at a cost of Rs 361 crore.

Healthcare Services Boost

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the upgradation and completion of the Sub-District Hospital at Hazratbal by granting relaxation in buffer zone restrictions under the Srinagar Master Plan, 2035, to improve healthcare services in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)