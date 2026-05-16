Train Derailment In Sri Lanka Injures 12

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Twelve passengers were injured after a train derailed in western Sri Lanka on Saturday morning, police said.

Police media spokesperson F.U. Wootler said one carriage overturned after the train derailed between Wanawasala and Hunupitiya, in Western Province.

The injured passengers were admitted to hospitals near the accident site, while one person was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment, Wootler said.