Aishwarya Sakhuja Gets Unexpected 'Thank You' Gift From Injured Crow After She Saves Its Life From Dogs

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recently met with a truly unforgettable experience that left her emotional and into deep thinking.

The actress, through a video on her social media account, was seen getting overwhelmed after explaining what she believes was a heartfelt 'thank you' from a crow whom she saved from dying.

Reflecting on it, Aishwarya stated how humans have so much to learn from animals when it comes to gratitude and kindness.

Sharing the incident on social media, Aishwarya narrated how she was out on her usual morning walk with her pet dog Floki, who often meets his furry friends during their walks.

“On our way back home, one of the dogs suddenly spotted something on the road. As I looked closer, I realized it was an injured crow surrounded by dogs, who were acting on instinct and circling the bird,” said Aishwarya.

She added, "I saw how a flock of crowd flying right above the injured crow, suddenly stood fierce against the dogs, as if trying to protect their injured friend."

The actress stated that she immediately intervened and shooed the dogs away, giving the injured crow a chance to hide under a nearby car.

“After dropping my pet home, when I returned to check on the bird, something unexpected happened, I couldn't find it and thought probably a cat or dog would have preyed on it.”

She added,“I was regretting not having acted immediately back then. Suddenly, one crow flew close to me, perched itself nearby, and then suddenly landed near my ankle carrying something in its beak. It dropped a small twig at my feet before it flew away, leaving me stunned.”

Aishwarya further showing the little gift to her fans, said,“This is the twig. I don't know whether this is used to create nests or whatever it is, but this was given to me by one crow today and it truly made my day. In my head, I'm trying to understand what happened. I see it as a little thank you gift for saving that crow”

She added,“And I just thought to myself that there is so much that we can learn from all these animals and birds and all these beautiful creatures around us, only if we took time to observe them. This was my gift for today. Truly special.”

–IANS

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