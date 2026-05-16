'Leaked Papers For You, Darling': Lucknow Professor Accused Of Harassing Student, Arrested After Audio Goes Viral

A Lucknow University assistant professor has been taken into police custody after being accused of engaging in inappropriate conversations with a female student and allegedly offering to leak examination papers in exchange for sexual favours. The accused, identified as Dr Paramjeet Singh from the university's Zoology Department, came under scrutiny after an audio clip purportedly featuring his conversation with a student surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

What Is In The Audio Clip?

In another part of the conversation, the student tells the professor,“Sir, I have studied and completed the syllabus," suggesting she did not need the leaked papers. The professor allegedly replies,“So you will not come meet me even once?" and later says,“Don't try, come before the exams, within seven days," according to multiple media reports.

The Controller of Examinations filed an official complaint when the student turned in the audio recordings to the university administration. A committee has been established by the university to look into the claims of harassment and the alleged document leak. The allegations triggered outrage on the university campus, with student groups and activists demanding immediate action against the accused professor.

Hear Viral Audio Clip

A well known University Asst. Professor caught in leaked audio allegedly pressuring a female student for a meet-up in exchange for exam papers, with her claiming he wants to molest her 'once again'. FIR filed, prof detained but denies it as 'internal politics'. twitter/EhH1ASjSSp

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 15, 2026

Professor Denies Allegations, Claims Conspiracy

Dr Paramjeet Singh has denied all allegations against him and claimed he was being deliberately targeted because of“internal politics” within the university. Police officials said the authenticity of the viral audio clip and other evidence is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the university administration has initiated an internal inquiry into the allegations.

Update:“Iss kutte ki din Dawai, Juta Chappal aur Pitai” These slogans were raised when the lecherous professor of Lucknow University was arrested Paramjeet Singh was calling a girl from the university to meet him he is arrested. twitter/Ggjd4bUdGr

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 15, 2026

ABVP Demands Action

The controversy also sparked protests by workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the university campus. The student organisation strongly condemned the alleged conduct of the professor and demanded his immediate dismissal and arrest.

ABVP unit president Jai Srivastava said those tarnishing the“guru-shishya tradition” should not be spared. The organisation also called for strict action under laws related to maintaining the sanctity of examinations and warned of protests if swift action was not taken.