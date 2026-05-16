Eurozone Faces Growth Downturn Amid Geopolitical Setbacks: QNB

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Bank (QNB) has reported distinct indicators pointing to a deterioration in the economic growth outlook across the Eurozone, driven primarily by an accelerating slowdown in both the manufacturing and services sectors across several of the region's largest economies.

In its weekly commentary, QNB explained that the recent decline in the Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) to 48.6 points already signals a marginal contraction in quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This deceleration aligns with tempered macroeconomic forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which currently projects real GDP growth to remain below 1 percent for Germany, France, and Italy, as persistent energy cost pressures and heightened geopolitical frictions continue to weigh on the bloc.

QNB noted that while leading indicators at the start of the year initially pointed toward a modest economic recovery for the Eurozone, this upward trajectory suffered a sudden and severe setback following the military escalations in the Middle East.

According to the QNB analysis, the headline manufacturing data across the Eurozone initially appears remarkably resilient, with the regional Manufacturing PMI rising to 52.2 points and crossing the critical 50-point threshold that separates industry expansion from contraction. However, QNB emphasized that this expansion is not being driven by a genuine recovery in underlying consumer demand, but rather by an aggressive wave of precautionary stockpiling as panicking corporations race to secure raw materials and inputs ahead of anticipated maritime supply chain shortages.

At the national level, QNB observed that the industrial landscape is far more fragmented and complex than these headline figures suggest. For instance, QNB pointed out that Germany's Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.2 points due to a severe slowdown in new orders and rising consumer retrenchment amid geopolitical anxieties. Conversely, France recorded the bloc's highest manufacturing reading at 52.8 points, though QNB attributed this spike strictly to state-level defense procurement and a localized recovery in automotive production. Meanwhile, Italy maintained a stable reading of 51.3 points, which QNB again attributed almost entirely to precautionary inventory accumulation.

In contrast to the rest of the major Eurozone economies, QNB identified Spain as the only primary nation to slip into an outright manufacturing contraction, with its index dropping to 48.7 points. QNB explained that Spain failed to benefit from the same temporary stockpiling impulses that artificially inflated industrial output elsewhere in the Eurozone. Across all four core economies, QNB noted a highly concerning trend as employment metrics began to soften and overall corporate business confidence plummeted to its lowest level since late 2022.

Furthermore, QNB highlighted that while the manufacturing sector displays superficial strength, the condition of the vital services sector --which generates approximately 70 percent of total Eurozone GDP --remains highly alarming.

QNB reported that services activity slowed drastically across the entire region, with the aggregate Eurozone Services PMI plunging to 47.4 points, marking its weakest and most severe contraction since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

QNB attributed this sharp downturn to households aggressively redirecting their discretionary spending away from services and strictly toward essential goods, while consumer-facing enterprises simultaneously faced crippling operational pressures from volatile energy prices.

QNB stated that this services sector collapse was primarily dragged down by the Eurozone's two economic powerhouses, Germany and France, where macroeconomic uncertainty heavily restricted corporate and consumer spending. Specifically, QNB noted that Germany's Services PMI dropped sharply to 46.9 points, representing its largest single decline since late 2022, while France's services index slid to a 14-month low of 46.5 points.

Similarly, QNB observed that Italy's Composite PMI fell into contractionary territory at 49.2 points, reflecting a profound weakness in domestic demand despite its stable manufacturing sector.

QNB added that although Spain commenced the year with relatively stronger economic momentum, its services sector ultimately succumbed to intense pressure following a notable downturn in tourism-dependent enterprises and deteriorating consumer confidence.

In conclusion, QNB assessed that these combined indicators demonstrate a sharp, structurally significant downturn in the Eurozone services sector, resulting directly from compounding macroeconomic headwinds and volatile geopolitical developments linked to the Middle East.