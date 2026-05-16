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Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam Brings Together Live Music, IPL Fever & The Ultimate Uno Showdown This May
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Visakhapatnam, 15 May 2026: This summer, Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam is transforming into a space of immersive experiences, entertainment, and interactive community activities with an engaging curated line-up designed for visitors across all age groups.
Leading the summer calendar is Studio Rever's“Mirage”, a visually striking world of illusions and immersive experiences running from May 25 to June 20. Inspired by globally popular illusion museums, the experience brings in perception and creativity through multiple interactive zones designed to surprise and captivate visitors.
Adding to the lively atmosphere, the entertainment line-up begins with a live performance by Mridul Sharma on May 16, presented in association with CS Entertainment. This will be followed by a special live performance by The Goat Jazz Collective on May 17 from 6 PM onwards, bringing together smooth live music and a relaxed cultural vibe. Complementing the evenings will be live IPL screenings, creating the perfect blend of sport, entertainment, and social energy as cricket fans come together to catch the action on the big screen.
Further amplifying the summer energy, Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam will also host the much-anticipated UNO Championship from May 22 to 24, in association with Mattel. The high-energy tournament transforms the classic card game into a thrilling competitive spectacle, where rapid-fire rounds, strategic gameplay, and lively crowd interactions create an electrifying atmosphere across the mall.
Across Friday and Saturday, hundreds of participants will compete simultaneously in fast-paced UNO rounds, with tables buzzing with anticipation, laughter, and edge-of-the-seat moments as players battle for a spot in the finale. The excitement culminates on Sunday with the Grand Finale, where top contenders compete for the championship title in an intense showdown of skill and strategy.
Adding to the thrill is a rewarding prize pool, with daily winners receiving ₹6,000 each, while the Grand Finale champion walks away with a ₹50,000 cash prize. Participation is seamlessly integrated into the retail experience, with customers gaining entry into the tournament by purchasing any Mattel product worth ₹159 or more through specially curated retail zones in collaboration with Hamleys and Crossword.
Leading the summer calendar is Studio Rever's“Mirage”, a visually striking world of illusions and immersive experiences running from May 25 to June 20. Inspired by globally popular illusion museums, the experience brings in perception and creativity through multiple interactive zones designed to surprise and captivate visitors.
Adding to the lively atmosphere, the entertainment line-up begins with a live performance by Mridul Sharma on May 16, presented in association with CS Entertainment. This will be followed by a special live performance by The Goat Jazz Collective on May 17 from 6 PM onwards, bringing together smooth live music and a relaxed cultural vibe. Complementing the evenings will be live IPL screenings, creating the perfect blend of sport, entertainment, and social energy as cricket fans come together to catch the action on the big screen.
Further amplifying the summer energy, Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam will also host the much-anticipated UNO Championship from May 22 to 24, in association with Mattel. The high-energy tournament transforms the classic card game into a thrilling competitive spectacle, where rapid-fire rounds, strategic gameplay, and lively crowd interactions create an electrifying atmosphere across the mall.
Across Friday and Saturday, hundreds of participants will compete simultaneously in fast-paced UNO rounds, with tables buzzing with anticipation, laughter, and edge-of-the-seat moments as players battle for a spot in the finale. The excitement culminates on Sunday with the Grand Finale, where top contenders compete for the championship title in an intense showdown of skill and strategy.
Adding to the thrill is a rewarding prize pool, with daily winners receiving ₹6,000 each, while the Grand Finale champion walks away with a ₹50,000 cash prize. Participation is seamlessly integrated into the retail experience, with customers gaining entry into the tournament by purchasing any Mattel product worth ₹159 or more through specially curated retail zones in collaboration with Hamleys and Crossword.
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