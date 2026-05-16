Baku Hosts Second Solidarity Forum Of Turkic States Ngos
Held within the framework of Baku Urban Planning Week, the forum brings together civil society representatives from eight countries and entities - Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Hungary.
As part of the Second Solidarity Forum, the first-ever cooperation forums between Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz NGOs, Azerbaijani and Turkmen NGOs, as well as Azerbaijani and Northern Cypriot Turkish NGOs, will also take place.
The first Solidarity Forum of NGOs from OTS member states was held in Baku and Nakhchivan from November 23 to 26, 2025.
Previous cooperation initiatives among Turkic states' NGOs include the Azerbaijan-Türkiye NGO Cooperation Forum held on May 19, 2022, the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan NGO Cooperation Forum organized in Fuzuli on November 27, 2023, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan NGO Cooperation Forum hosted in Tashkent on December 5, 2024, and the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum held in Baku on November 24, 2025.
The event is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among civil society organizations across the Turkic world and expanding regional solidarity initiatives.
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