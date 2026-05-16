CS Global Fashion Awards 2026 Honours Global Excellence In Fashion, Beauty, And Creative Innovation

MENAFN - Pressat) The prestigious, presented by Centurion Staunch Nexus in collaboration with Nexus L'Éclat Magazine and Ignite Podcast Channel, brought together international designers, models, creatives, dignitaries, and industry leaders for a landmark evening celebrating fashion, culture, diversity, and global unity.

Hosted in London, the showcase welcomed finalists and guests representing Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, reinforcing the organisation's vision that fashion transcends borders, cultures, and identities.

The evening featured the acclaimed Nexus Les Saisons runway concept - inspired by the four seasons of Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter - alongside luxury runway presentations, international performances, and prestigious award recognitions.

Distinguished guests included Lady Victoria Hervey and Elma Aveiro, alongside diplomats, entrepreneurs, media leaders, and fashion pioneers from across the globe.

Mr Joshua Kane – Global Haute Couture Designer of the Year Mr DeJon Baldwin – Emerging Haute Couture Designer Mr Wael Jamal – Emerging Haute Couture Designer Ms Nadia Arain – Sustainable Couture Excellence Award Mr Javad Shadkam – Best Bridal Haute Couture Collection Ms Oorvi Desai – Best Bridal Haute Couture Collection Miss Shweta Das Chaklader – Bridal Couture Design Excellence Award Ms Amora Imani – Luxury Eveningwear Designer of the Year Ms Esther Fiyinfoluwa Adeosun – Innovative Couture Design Award Mr Abolaji Otiki – Best Cultural Heritage in Couture Ms Wendy Landry – Best Avant-Garde Fashion Designer Ms Somy Madani – Contemporary Couture Excellence Award Ms Swakhila Amour – Global Emerging Couture Talent Award Mrs Kulwinder Kaur – Best Bridal Jewellery Award

Mr Vishal Singh – International Runway Model of the Year Mr Jagjeet Talwar – Couture Male Model of the Year Miss Julia McGoldrick – Rising Star Model Award Miss Kristine Gold – Best Editorial Model Ms Sarah Thea – Best Editorial Model Miss Nandini Gupta – Iconic Global Fashion Model Miss Aki Sawada – Diversity & Inclusion in Modelling Award Miss Chantelle Thomas – Youth Fashion Model of the Year Mr Cosmin Criste – Best Runway Walk of the Season Ms Jawaria Khan – Model Influencer of the Year Mrs Binish Ali – Modest Fashion Model & Influencer of the Year Miss Katalina Litchfield – Emerging Youth Fashion Talent of the Year Miss Olivia Fawl – Global Runway Excellence Award Ms Natalie Hopkins – Fashion Media & Editorial Presence Award Mr Shrirang Deshmukh – Emerging Talent Recognition Award Mr Mark Cole – Rising Participation in Fashion Award

Ms Helena Ali – Global Makeup Artist of the Year Mrs Uzma Shahroon – Creative Excellence in Hair & Makeup Ms Ushma Pankhania – Rising Star in Hair & Makeup Ms Shiny Asad – Beauty Innovation & Artistry Award Ms Rina Bubber – Global Fashion Icon of the Year Ms Ayse Top – Global Style Influencer Award Mr Mirza Miah – Best Fashion Show Director & Choreographer Mr Mike Davies – Fashion Industry Trailblazer Award Ms Nina Naustdal – Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion Ms Noshi Aziz – Stylist of the Year Mr Calvin Cheung – Photographer of the Year Mr Richard Wong Chun Kiat – CS Global Vanguard Award Ms Audrey Martinez – Global Luxury Lifestyle Influencer Award Ms Tushita Roy – Excellence in Fashion Choreography Award

Mr Adnan Ansari – Lifetime Achievement Award for Global Fashion & Leadership Ms Nadia Ahmed – Lifetime Achievement Award for Fashion & Community Impact Dr Parin Somani – Honorary Excellence Award in Fashion & Innovation Ms Elma Aveiro – Global Influence Icon Award / Entrepreneurial Excellence in Fashion & Lifestyle Lady Victoria Hervey – Global Fashion & Society Luminary Award

Award Winners – CS Global Fashion Awards 2026 Haute Couture & Designer AwardsModel & Runway AwardsBeauty, Media & Industry AwardsSpecial Recognition & Lifetime Achievement Awards

The organisers described the awards as more than a celebration of fashion, calling it“a global movement of inclusion, identity, creativity, and unity.” The event concluded with a message promoting peace, diversity, and international collaboration through fashion and the arts.

The event was proudly supported by sponsors and partners including Lyca Radio Network,, Harveys Fashion House, Uzma's Hair & Makeup, Lion Group London, Kingfisher, jewellery partner collection by Nadia and several international fashion collaborators.

Organisers confirmed that future editions of the awards will continue expanding internationally, further connecting global fashion communities through creativity, innovation, and cultural excellence.