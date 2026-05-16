Delnaaz Irani Talks About Iqbal Khan: He Is Such A Happy, Calm And Lovable Person

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani, who has made a cameo in Hui Gumm Yaadein, has spoken about reuniting with her“Karam Apna Apna” co-actor Iqbal Khan and tagged him as a happy, calm and lovable person.

Talking about reuniting with Iqbal, Delnaaz said: "We had some great memories of that show and now working with him on this set is amazing. He is such a happy, calm and lovable person and I really loved working with Iqbal after so many years," she said.

The actress stepped into the shoes of Chandni Khanna, a former superstar for the show.

Describing the character, Delnaaz said, "Chandni is an ex-superstar like the heroine of the 90s. She has a fandom and is flamboyant, but with age she is kind of feeling that no one will ask her anymore, not the paps, not the journalists, and neither the fans.”

“The role, she added, carries a powerful message about age shaming and body shaming that she felt strongly needed to be told.”

Asked about her reasons for taking up what is essentially a cameo, Delnaaz was clear that the role itself was the deciding factor.

"Usually when there is a cameo you see how meaty the role is, so as an actor I wanted to understand the role," she said, adding that the themes resonated with her deeply.

This is not the first time the actress has worked with Sobo Films. Delnaaz featured in their show Rajnandani. Her prior association with the banner made the decision for making a cameo easier.

"I really loved the whole setup and they are very professional, have got very good people and a very good production team," she said.

Talking about the director Noel Smit, Delnaaz said: "When the director is calm and knows the job so well, everything works smoothly," she said.

"The production is so sorted, with an excellent cast and crew, and everyone was so respectful," she shared.